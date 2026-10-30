'Full trust in him!' – Mikel Arteta leaps to defense of Kai Havertz despite goal drought

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended forward Kai Havertz following criticism over his recent goalscoring numbers. Arteta maintained full trust in the German international while refusing to judge his squad harshly following their midweek EFL Cup exit to Fleetwood Town.

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Arteta maintains belief in Havertz amidst scoring lull

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reiterated his total confidence in forward Kai Havertz despite a drop in recent attacking output. Havertz featured alongside Viktor Gyokeres during Arsenal's midweek penalty shootout defeat to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town.

Arteta dismissed suggestions that Havertz's current form is linked to previous physical injuries.

The Gunners boss remains confident his forward line will deliver at Anfield.

Manager explains natural efficiency dips in elite forwards

Speaking ahead of the trip to Liverpool, Arteta defended Havertz's overall contribution to team structure. "No, there's nothing to do with that. It's true that in terms of the numbers, we have dropped those numbers," Arteta explained regarding Havertz's fitness history.

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"But he certainly had the chances as well to play, and that kind of form and that kind of efficiency with the front players, it's very common."

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"Full trust on him and what he's doing," the Spanish manager affirmed.

Perspective required after shock midweek cup exit

Addressing the penalty defeat to Fleetwood, Arteta urged perspective when evaluating performances from Havertz and Gyokeres. "What happened in midweek is probably the beauty of this game... You play that game 100 times, you know the results 99% of the times," Arteta noted.

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"But it's football and it happens, something magical and they went through."

"So I need to have a perspective on that, and obviously analyse but don't judge the players too hard, especially without understanding the context of it," he stressed.

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Frontline reset ahead of high-stakes Liverpool battle

Havertz and Gyokeres remain in contention to lead the line against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Arteta expects a sharp response from his attacking unit following midweek frustration.

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Arsenal focus on securing three vital points to solidify their title ambition.