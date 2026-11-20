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Mikel Arteta has taken the extraordinary step of intervening in the Fantasy Premier League habits of his first-team squad and even his own children. The Gunners boss is determined to close every possible avenue for tactical information to reach the public before kick-off.

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How an FPL transfer gave away Arsenal's lineup

Arsenal's team news leaked inadvertently over 24 hours before their away clash with Liverpool earlier this month via Fantasy Premier League (FPL) activity. Despite missing action since early October with a hamstring injury, winger Christos Tzolis transferred himself back into his FPL side and took the captain's armband before the Anfield trip.

Social media accounts routinely scrutinise players' FPL squads and transfers for lineup clues. Once Saturday morning's deadline exposed Tzolis' selection, observers spotted the hint ahead of his surprise start against the Reds after a month out.

Tzolis initially owned himself, Riccardo Calafiori, and Ezri Konsa before playing his wildcard prior to Arsenal's next home match against Hull to remove every Gunners player.

Arteta confirms crackdown on squad and family

Famously guarded over tactical plans, the Spaniard intervened directly with his dressing room and household to put Arsenal players off-limits.

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Asked who he had spoken to about the FPL restrictions, Arteta said: “With Christos, with the squad and with my kids as well.”

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Explaining how the issue reached his own home, the Gunners boss added: “They’re constantly asking me about this as well. Because they want to know. It’s a topic. This is again the kind of things that are happening in our society right now and it’s something new.”

Why confidentiality remains critical for the Gunners

Minor fantasy football tweaks can quickly alert opponents in the digital age, making internal secrecy a core pillar of dressing-room trust for Arteta.

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Addressing the need to protect his preparations, he explained: “We haven’t dealt with it [before] and I wanted to put new things in place. But obviously confidentiality is something critical because it’s about trust and about what you are trying to do and that should be kept as a huge secret.”

Arteta vowed to prevent repeat incidents, stating: “We will take measures to make sure it doesn’t happen.” Pressed on whether those measures were now active, he replied: “Yes.”

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Tighter security around Arsenal team news

With Arteta's restrictions now in place, Arsenal players and his family must avoid selecting Gunners stars in FPL going forward. Tzolis' wildcard clearance ahead of the Hull fixture shows the squad is already complying.

In upcoming matches, Arteta will hope this strict policy stops social media trackers from uncovering injury returns or lineup surprises before official team sheets drop.