Mikel Arteta sets sights on ending Arsenal's 14-year Premier League winless run at Anfield

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists his side have a massive opportunity to end a 14-year winless Premier League streak at Anfield. Arteta highlighted his close friendship with Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola as both teams prepare for a high-octane battle.

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Arteta targets historic Anfield breakthrough

Arsenal travel to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday seeking to break a 14-year Premier League winless streak at the stadium. The Gunners last claimed three points at the venue in 2012, enduring a 13-visit run without a league victory.

Despite that record, Mikel Arteta's side enter the fixture in strong form, having won eight of their nine opening league games.

Liverpool arrive on a five-game winning run across all competitions under manager Andoni Iraola.

Arteta rallies Arsenal stars to embrace Anfield challenge

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta urged his players to approach the fixture with total conviction. "It’s an opportunity. I came here and in many places we were 20, 22 years, 18 years without winning, and we’ve been doing all these things, so on Sunday, that’s the opportunity that we have," Arteta stated.

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"It’s 14 years that we haven’t won there, so it’s time to do it."

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"Going there with full conviction, that’s number one, and we’ve been very, very close in the last few years... To go there with a real purpose. To hurt them and get away from there with a victory," he added.

Relishing the tactical duel with childhood friend Iraola

Arteta expressed pride at coming up against his compatriot and former youth team-mate Iraola in a high-profile fixture. "It’s a privilege... Someone who has been your teammate, that you spent so many beautiful moments together when we were younger," Arteta explained.

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"To be facing each other, to be close, massive clubs in this country, in Europe, in a big match like this, it’s a blessing."

Arteta noted both teams share aggressive pressing styles, adding: "We are both teams very aggressive in our high press, not giving any time to the opponent."

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Stopping Isak and managing Anfield chaos key to victory

Addressing how to nullify Liverpool striker Alexander Isak, Arteta outlined a clear defensive directive: "By keeping him as far from the goal as possible... especially when they have space to run."

The Gunners boss stressed that escaping Liverpool's frantic pressing sequences will prove decisive in securing a positive result.

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Arsenal aim to protect their title credentials in Sunday's marquee encounter.