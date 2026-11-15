Middlesbrough rule out January sale of 15-goal striker Will Lankshear despite growing interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United

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Middlesbrough have ruled out selling prolific striker Will Lankshear during the January transfer window despite mounting interest from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The 21-year-old has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions since arriving on Teesside in a deal worth up to £20 million.

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Teesside chiefs reject winter exit

According to TEAMtalk, Boro are dismissive of any suggestion they could be convinced to cash in on Lankshear mid-season while chasing top-flight promotion. Under contract at the Riverside Stadium until June 2031, the Championship's leading marksman has netted 13 goals in 13 league games alongside two goals across three Carabao Cup outings. Insiders indicate the youngster is thoroughly enjoying life in the North East and wants to stay.

Premier League heavyweights monitor marksman

Having watched the frontman flourish since his move from north London, the majority of top-flight clubs have sent scouts to monitor his progress this term. The report states that former employers Spurs are keeping close tabs on his development and have not ruled out a future approach, even though they only inserted a matching-right option rather than a formal buy-back clause into the transfer agreement.

Boyhood club Arsenal are also tracking their former academy prospect alongside top-flight rivals United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton, while regional neighbours Newcastle United, Sunderland and Leeds United have checked on his displays. Beyond domestic admirers, Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund have utilised their extensive English scouting network to watch the marksman, though no suitor has made formal contact with Boro or the player's camp.

Hamstring setback delays England call-up

With the Championship outfit unwilling to entertain winter bids and the striker settled on Teesside, a New Year switch is considered unrealistic despite his prolific strike rate. Instead, his ruthless penalty-box displays have brought him to the brink of senior international honours.

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Former Three Lions striker Michael Owen previously urged national team boss Thomas Tuchel to consider the Boro talisman earlier this season. In fact, the forward was pencilled in to feature in the senior England squad for this month's Nations League clashes against Croatia and Spain before a minor hamstring problem ruled him out of contention.

Promotion chasers prepare for return

That muscle issue also sidelined Lankshear for his club's recent goalless draws against Wrexham and Watford, though the problem is not deemed serious. Middlesbrough currently sit second in the Championship standings on 29 points, level with leaders Birmingham City and third-placed Stoke City. They resume their promotion push following the international break when they host Bristol City in Matchday 16 on Saturday, November 21.