'A football decision' - Michael Carrick drops Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd bench after explosive tactical rant

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Michael Carrick has sent a clear message to his squad by dropping captain Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth on Sunday. The bold selection call comes in the wake of a public spat following United's recent European disappointment.

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Captain sidelined after tactical fallout

Manchester United manager Carrick has opted to leave Fernandes out of his starting line-up for the crucial Premier League fixture against Bournemouth. The decision follows a week of intense speculation regarding the midfielder's status within the squad after he publicly questioned the club's tactical direction.

The friction began after United suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat at the hands of Como in the Champions League on Wednesday. Following that heavy loss, Fernandes delivered an explosive rant in which he appeared to blame Carrick for the team's tactical approach and criticized his manager's inability to make effective adjustments during the game.

Carrick defends his selection choice

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off, Carrick was quick to downplay any suggestions of a personal rift, framing the move as a strategic choice. When asked directly about the decision to bench his most high-profile player, the former United midfielder described the move as 'a football decision' aimed at improving collective output.

Carrick elaborated on his thinking by stating: 'When you have options it's always a difficult decision. We have to make the right one for today and the team to get that performance we want.'

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Maguire leads as Mount steps in

In the absence of Fernandes, Harry Maguire has been handed the captain's armband to lead the side against the Cherries.

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This omission marks only the sixth time in Fernandes' Manchester United career that he has started a Premier League match on the bench. Interestingly, the two most recent occasions occurred at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, when he was rested specifically to maintain fitness for high-stakes Europa League fixtures rather than for disciplinary or form reasons.

United's poor record without their talisman

History suggests that Manchester United may struggle without their influential number eight on the pitch from the first whistle. Indeed, the Red Devils have won just one of their last 10 Premier League matches when Fernandes has not been in the starting XI (D3 L6), with their sole victory coming in a narrow 1-0 win against Newcastle in December.

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Heading into the clash, Manchester United are enduring a dismal run of form, failing to win any of their last seven matches across all competitions and sitting 15th in the Premier League table with just seven points. Fernandes' omission comes despite his pivotal role this season, having featured in 11 games across all competitions while contributing four goals and one assist.