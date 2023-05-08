WATCH: Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo curls home STUNNER as Sunderland push for playoff places against Preston

Amad Diallo continued his impressive form for the Black Cats with a superb goal against Preston on Monday.

Diallo on target again

Man Utd loanee scores stunner

Sunderland aiming for play-off spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Diallo opened the scoring for Sunderland against Preston in style in the Championship on Monday. The Manchester United loanee curled home a brilliant finish from just outside the box to make it 1-0 at Deepdale.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sunderland added to their lead thanks to goals from Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke in the second half. The Black Cats are one of several teams pushing for a play-off spot on the final day of the Championship season. Just three points separated Coventry City in fifth place and Blackburn Rovers in ninth at the start of the day.

More to follow...