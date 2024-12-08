How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Liverpool Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's game between Manchester United Women and Liverpool Women at Leigh Sports Village will kick off matchday nine of the Women's Super League (WSL).

Both sides are coming off league losses last time out, as the Red Devils faced a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea while Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss at Everton.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Liverpool Women will be available to watch on Sky Sports platforms.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United Women vs Liverpool Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United Women and Liverpool Women will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, December 8, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester United Women team news

Ella Toone and Lisa Naalsund could miss the rest of 2024 with calf and foot injuries, respectively.

Aoife Mannion may miss Sunday's game due to a knock, while Jayde Riviere emerges as a doubt after being forced off while on Canada duty.

In the better news, Elisabeth Terland is likely to lead the line after recovering from injury.

Liverpool Women team news

Already with the lengthy list of absentees, as the lot Lucy Parry, Sofie Lundgaard, Sophie Roman Haug, Rachel Laws and Faye Kirby remain sidelined through injury, Liverpool manager Matt Beard is further struck with injury woes.

Marie Hobinger, Gemma Evans and Hannah Silcock have all picked up knocks while on international duty.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Zara Shaw is set for another start after scoring the opening goal in the 6-1 win over Newcastle in the FA Women's League Cup last time out.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links