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WSL

WSL Overview

England v Spain - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifier

Bronze backs UEFA World Cup boycott

England stalwart Lucy Bronze has thrown her significant weight behind a potential UEFA boycott of FIFA competitions, insisting that drastic action is necessary to safeguard the long-term integrity of the sport. The Chelsea defender believes that standing by collective principles outweighs the immediate participation in major international tournaments.

L. BronzeChelsea FC Women
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WSL, fixtures & results

Thursday 3 September
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
Manchester United Women badge
Manchester United Women
MAN
Friday 4 September
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
Saturday 5 September
Brighton & Hove Albion Women badge
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women00000000
2Aston Villa Women crestAston Villa Women00000000
3Birmingham City Women crestBirmingham City Women00000000
4Brighton & Hove Albion Women crestBrighton & Hove Albion Women00000000
5Charlton Athletic crestCharlton Athletic00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Women’s Super League match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information and ticket release dates.
Season tickets and individual match tickets are readily available for the majority, if not all, of the Women’s Super League teams, although of course it’s worth purchasing tickets as soon as you can for some of the standout matches during the season involving the big sides and some of the derby encounters.
Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

2016Manchester City
2017Chelsea
2017–18Chelsea
2018–19Arsenal
2019–20Chelsea
2020–21Chelsea
2021–22Chelsea
2022–23Chelsea
2023–24Chelsea
2024–25Chelsea