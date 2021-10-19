'Spend time in the kitchen' - Man City patience with Palmer pays off after maiden Champions League goal

Cole Palmer scored his first Champions League goal on Tuesday as the Manchester City starlet found the back of the net against Belgian side Club Brugge.

The goal was Palmer's second senior finish, with the 19-year-old forward previously scoring for City in a 6–1 home win over Wycombe Wanderers in the League Cup

Palmer's goal saw the youngster join Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker on the scoresheet for a rampant Manchester City side.

19-year-old Cole Palmer scores his first Champions League goal for Man City! 📈



No nerves on the big stage 🥶 #UCL pic.twitter.com/EUVdLzNj4g — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021

COLE PALMER SCORES HIS FIRST #UCL GOAL 2 MINUTES AFTER BEING SUBBED ON 👏 pic.twitter.com/sbOXNsXxFa — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 19, 2021

What was said?

"Cole has a special quality in front of the box, a talent that is difficult to find. When he has the ball there, most of the time it ends up in the net. It’s difficult to find that," Man City manager Pep Guardiola said of the young goalscorer after the game.

"I know how it works with young players. We have to be calm and patient. His position is the second team but at the same time he trains with us and works with our principles.

"I am happy with the goal. He could have done a few actions a little bit better, but that is normal. It is experience.

"People in this world want things immediately and everything needs time. You cannot cook a good dish if you don't spend time in the kitchen. Take time."

Palmer joins elite company

With his goal, Palmer has joined two Premier League stars in an exclusive club.

He is only the third teenager to score in the Champions League for Manchester City, joining Foden and Kalechi Iheanacho. In addition, Palmer is the 10th-youngest English player to ever score in the competition.

Article continues below

Palmer's career so far

Palmer made his senior debut for Manchester City in September 2020, featuring in the 3-0 away win over Burnley in the League Cup. He then debuted in the Champipns League a month later, comng on as a substitute in a win over Marseille.

His Premier League debut then came this August, as he featured against Norwich before netting for the first time against Wycombe one month later.

Further reading