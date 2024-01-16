Mali vs South Africa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mali will take on South Africa in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday. They are part of Group E in the competition, and will also go up against Tunisia and Namibia later in the group stage.

Both these teams have recorded good runs in this competition in the past. Mali were runners-up in 1972 whereas their South Africa lifted the trophy in 1996. While Mali are beginning their ninth consecutive appearance in AFCON finals, South Africa will be hoping to make amends for failing to qualify in 2021.

Mali are undefeated since a defeat against Gambia in the AFCON qualifiers and will be looking to kick off this new campaign with a win. They have the better momentum heading into the tournament as South Africa's last official outing ended in a defeat at the hands of Rwanda in the World Cup qualifiers.



Mali vs South Africa kick-off time

Date: January 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

The match will be played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Mali vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mali team news

Mali, grappling with injuries, will have to deal with the absence of key contributors such as El Bilal Toure from Atalanta BC, Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace, and Southampton forward Moussa Djenepo.

Doucoure has been out of action since undergoing Achilles tendon surgery in December, while Toure has been sidelined since last August due to a severe thigh injury.

Mali predicted XI: Diawara; H Traore, Niakate, Fofana, Sacko; Haidara, Coulibaly, Bissouma; M Doumbia, Sissoko, Koita.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diawara, Diarra, Doumbia Defenders: Traoré, Dante, Kouyaté, Niakaté (Sikou), Niakaté (Youssoufou), Sacko, Fofana Midfielders: Haidara, Samassékou, Bissouma, Coulibaly, Camara, Traoré (Adama), Dieng, Traoré (Boubacar) Forwards: Doumbia (Moussa), Sissoko, Doucouré, Diabaté, Koïta, Sinayoko, Dorgeles

South Africa team news

In the South African camp, captain Ronwen Williams is managing a minor knee issue but he is expected to shrug it off and start. Mothobi Mvala of Mamelodi Sundowns recently sustained a groin injury, but he has since recovered.

While the conditions of both players are under observation, they have traveled with the 23-man squad, which includes notable names like Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and Percy Tau.

South Africa predicted XI: Willams; Mudau, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Zwane, Tau; Mayambela; Makgopa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Mothwa, Goss Defenders: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau, Xoki Midfielders: Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena, Mthethwa Forwards: Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela, Mokwana

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/10/19 South Africa 2 - 1 Mali Friendly 15/01/14 South Africa 1 - 1 Mali African Nations Championship 03/02/13 South Africa 1 - 1 P Mali AFCON 03/02/02 South Africa 0 - 2 Mali AFCON

