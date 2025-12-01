How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The pivotal NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls is set to take place on December 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Orlando averages 119.3 points, while Chicago averages 119.9, giving them a tiny scoring advantage. Additionally, the Bulls outperform the Magic with 46.2 rebounds per game compared to 44.8.

In contrast, the Bulls record 29.4 assists per game, while Orlando records 25.6 assists. The Magic have 5.3 blocks compared to Chicago's 5.2, and 8.5 steals per game compared to the Bulls' 7.5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, plus plenty more.

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls will meet in an exciting NBA game on December 1, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date December 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner is shooting 82.4 percent from the free-throw line and 47.4 percent from the field while averaging 22.8 points per game.

Jalen Suggs averages 24.0 minutes per game and records 4.8 assists, but he also commits 2.9 turnovers.

Desmond Bane is shooting 44.1 percent from the field while contributing 18.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Paolo Banchero Groin injury Day-to-Day C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Out

Chicago Bulls team news

Coby White is shooting 81.1 percent from the free-throw line and 44.7 percent from the field while scoring 24.2 points every game.

Josh Giddey has been averaging 10.0 rebounds per game, including 8.6 defensive and 1.4 offensive.

Matas Buzelis is shooting 45.5 percent from the field and averaging 13.2 points, 1.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Chicago Bulls injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Jalen Smith Knee injury Day-to-Day SG, Dalen Terry Calf injury Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record

Based on the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls' five prior head-to-head encounters, this forthcoming game could be another hotly contested contest. The Bulls have won three of the last five matches, including a convincing 110-98 victory on October 26, 2025, and a close 125-123 victory on March 7, 2025, demonstrating their capacity to win close games.

However, the Magic have also demonstrated their ability to perform well, winning games like 133-119 on November 28, 2024, and 113-98 on April 8, 2024, when their offense ran wild. Chicago prevailed 102-99 in the closely contested game on October 31, 2024.

This forthcoming game could once again depend on execution in the closing minutes, making it an interesting and unexpected battle given that both teams have divided momentum throughout recent encounters and that several games have been decided by narrow margins.

Date Results Oct 26, 2025 Bulls 110-98 Magic Mar 07, 2025 Bulls 125-123 Magic Nov 28, 2024 Magic 133-119 Bulls Oct 31, 2024 Bulls 102-99 Magic Apr 08, 2024 Magic 113-98 Bulls

