Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has explained how Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are deployed in advanced areas ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 clash with Lorient. With Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sidelined, Luis Enrique is testing flexible attacking solutions from full-back.
Mendes and Hakimi in advanced roles for PSG
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has highlighted how Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi help drive the team's attack ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Lorient at the Parc des Princes. With Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia unavailable, PSG continue to look for internal solutions to maintain their cutting edge.
Sitting top of Ligue 1 on an eight-match winning streak, Luis Enrique's side are adapting constantly as they juggle domestic and European fixtures without key wide attackers.
'Hakimi plays as a striker almost all the time'
Speaking at Friday's press conference, Luis Enrique explained that his coaching staff actively tests unconventional roles for players like Mendes and Hakimi outside the transfer window. Rather than relying solely on new signings, he backs the squad to prove what they can handle on the pitch.
"We're always trying to improve the team without being able to sign players because we're outside the transfer window. We think about different situations for every match. We're a staff that's looking to prove things you might have doubts about, but that the players can handle," Luis Enrique said. "We're always open to different possibilities. Nuno Mendes has already played as a winger and Hakimi plays as a striker almost all the time. We're still looking to improve our team and it's the players who will give us the answer as to whether it works or not."
Versatility and controlled mobility in the system
Mendes and Hakimi sit within a broader squad built on adaptability, alongside players such as Warren Zaire-Emery, Senny Mayulu, Lucas Beraldo, Ousmane Dembele, Maghnes Akliouche and Vitinha. Luis Enrique noted that positional freedom only works when players balance attacking movement with defensive discipline.
"You need that kind of freedom to train general situations like controlled mobility. To defend, you have to be well positioned. This balance, this equilibrium is difficult, otherwise all teams would play like us. You need players with the intelligence and the ability to manage that," he explained.
Testing the formula against Lorient's defence
Mendes and Hakimi will face a disciplined Lorient backline at the Parc des Princes on Saturday evening, with Alexandre Dujeux's side having conceded just three goals in their last six league games.
Whether PSG's attacking full-back movements unlock Lorient's low block will be key as the leaders chase a ninth straight Ligue 1 victory.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.