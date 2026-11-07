'One of the best-playing teams in Europe!' – Luis de la Fuente hails Como as Jacobo Ramon earns Spain spot

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Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has named a 27-man squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, handing a call-up to defender Jacobo Ramon. De la Fuente praised the young centre-back's performances at Como, drawing parallels between the Serie A side and La Roja.

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Ramon earns senior call-up amidst defensive reshuffle

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has included Como defender Jacobo Ramon in his 27-man squad for the concluding UEFA Nations League group matches. With Eric Garcia missing out through injury, the world champions turned to the emerging defender to bolster their central options.

Ramon joins Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, and Dean Huijsen in the defensive unit.

De la Fuente also confirmed that Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill will be utilised at fullback rather than centrally.

De la Fuente hails Ramon's progression and U21 form

Explaining his choice, De la Fuente pointed to Ramon's impressive performances in Serie A and his established trajectory within the national team's youth setups.

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"Jacobo is having a great season and doing a great job with the U21s. His performance is exceptional," De la Fuente stated.

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The manager emphasised that the defender's domestic output fully justified his inclusion alongside established international teammates.

Praise for Como and youthful central defensive core

De la Fuente expressed admiration for Como's playing style under Cesc Fabregas, highlighting how young defenders benefit from playing in progressive systems.

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"Como is one of the best-playing teams in Europe. There are certain parallels with our style. Their players embody our vision of football," De la Fuente explained.

"Spanish football is privileged. They're working very well, and the fact that Jacobo Ramon is older than Huijsen and Cubarsi is older is proof of how well things are being done. I'm glad it's this way, without diminishing the value of the veterans, because experience is also key; they are their best teachers," he added.

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Spain prepare for Nations League group conclusion

La Roja enter the international window sitting top of their Nations League group with 12 points from four matches.

Spain will open their window against the Czech Republic in Prague before concluding their group stage fixtures against England at the Metropolitano.

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Ramon will look to make his senior debut as Spain aim to lock down top spot in the group.