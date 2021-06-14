Lloris: Mbappe-Giroud spat did not affect France team

The goalkeeper says the group has put the issue behind them ahead of a clash with Germany

Hugo Lloris says that the recent war of words between Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud has not impacted France's preparations for their upcoming match against Germany.

Seen by many as favourites to win Euro 2020, France has been at the centre of controversy this week due to the feud, with Giroud complaining about the service he has received in what was seen as a dig at Mbappe.

Mbappe has since responded saying that he was "affected" by Giroud's comments, but Lloris believes his team-mates have put the issue behind them.

What was said?

"To be honest with you, it made a lot more noise outside than inside," Lloris said at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with Germany. "Olivier and Kylian had a discussion the day after the game, but there is nothing abnormal.

"There was a small disagreement, but these things happen in a dressing room. But in no way did it affect the team or the team as a whole. It was handled in the right way. It's behind us. Now I want to say let's get on with the game and the competition."

'Important but not decisive'

French boss Didier Deschamps highlighted the importance of Tuesday's match, which features two of the tournament's heavyweights facing off to open group play.

Germany and France are also grouped with another contender in Portugal as well as Hungary, a team that is seemingly overmatched by its three superior group-mates.

Given the slightly forgiving format to qualify for the next round, three points may be good enough to move on, with Deschamps saying this opening game won't define France's tournament either way.

"In 2018 [at the World Cup], we did not start at our best," he said. "I can't consider that a mistake. I usually say that the first match is important but not decisive. We still have two games to go.

"The quality of the opponent makes it a great match. It's a great match for us, but also for the Germans. We are one of the best European nations. The objective is to seek efficiency in both areas. That's where it's going to come down to."

