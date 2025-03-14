+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Watch on BBC
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liverpool FC WomenManchester United WomenLiverpool FC Women vs Manchester United Women

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women take on archrivals Liverpool Women in Friday's Women's Super League (WSL) contest at Anfield.

The Red Devils trail current leaders Chelsea by eight points, while Liverpool enter matchday 16 in sixth place and 15 points behind a Champions League spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC ThreeWatch here
BBC Sport WebsiteWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Manchester United Women will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Anfield

The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Manchester United Women will be played at Anfield, England.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm GMT on Friday, March 14, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Liverpool Women team news

Sofie Lundgaard, Hannah Silcock and Niamh Fahey are not available for selection, while Leanne Kiernan is a doubt for the tie.

Meanwhile, the Reds' interim coach, Amber Whitely, will be tempted to name a similar lineup from last weekend's Women's FA Cup win against Arsenal.

Manchester United Women team news

While Elisabeth Terland, Jayde Riviere and Simi Awujo are all doubtful, Dominique Janssen will be eyeing a recall to the XI after coming off the bench in the Sunderland win last Saturday.

Leah Galton should continue to support Melvine Malard in attack.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

MAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

MAN

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

