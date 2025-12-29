This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoZimbabwe
Stade de Marrakech
team-logoSouth Africa
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Zimbabwe vs South Africa Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Zimbabwe vs South Africa live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.   

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

Zimbabwe vs South Africa kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. B
Stade de Marrakech

Team news & squads

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Probable lineups

ZimbabweHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestRSA
22
W. Arubi
15
T. Hadebe
23
E. Jalai
2
G. Takwara
5
D. Lunga
17
K. Musona
12
B. Antonio
18
M. Nakamba
7
P. Dube
8
J. Fabisch
9
M. Bonne
1
R. Williams
20
K. Mudau
14
M. Mbokazi
21
S. Ngezana
6
A. Modiba
13
S. Sithole
5
T. Mbatha
4
T. Mokoena
7
O. Appollis
8
T. Moremi
9
L. Foster

4-2-3-1

RSAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Marinica

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Broos

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Zimbabwe Latest News

The Warriors will be without influential midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who has been ruled out of their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a calf injury, while full-back Jordan Zemura is also sidelined after picking up a thigh problem on club duty. Both absences represent significant blows to Zimbabwe’s squad depth and experience heading into the match. 

South Africa Latest News

Bafana Bafana head into this fixture with momentum after a strong start to their AFCON group, including a victory over Angola. They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash. 

Form

ZIM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ZIM

Last 5 matches

RSA

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

1

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

