EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 The Brick Community Stadium

Today's game between Wigan Athletic and Blackpool will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

Gemini

Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Wigan Athletic host Blackpool at The Brick Community Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to build momentum in Northern Group B.

Wigan arrive at this fixture having struggled for consistency in League One. Three defeats in their last five matches tell a difficult story, and their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 loss to Wycombe Wanderers.

Blackpool's form has been similarly patchy. They have won just once in their last five League One games, with a heavy 2-4 defeat at Plymouth Argyle their most recent result.

The EFL Trophy offers both clubs a chance to reset and pick up points in a competition where group-stage progress remains within reach. With Wigan sitting top of Northern Group B and Blackpool just behind them in second, the standings give this match a competitive edge.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool live.

How to watch Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Wigan Athletic has not been confirmed ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and lineup details will be added closer to kick-off.

Blackpool's squad situation is similarly unconfirmed at this stage. No absences have been reported, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Wigan Athletic have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five League One matches. Their only victory in that run came against Milton Keynes Dons, winning 3-1, while they were beaten 0-4 by Stockport County in their heaviest recent defeat. Across those five games, Wigan have scored four goals and conceded six.

Blackpool have also recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five League One outings. Their standout result was a 4-0 win over Peterborough United, though they followed that with three successive losses. They have scored 12 goals across those five matches but conceded 11, reflecting an open and inconsistent defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played at Blackpool's ground in League One in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither team has dominated, with Wigan claiming one win, Blackpool one win, and three matches ending level. Goals have been shared fairly evenly across the sequence.

Standings

Northern Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Wigan Athletic WIG 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Blackpool BLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Crewe Alexandra CRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Aston Villa Academy AVA 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L Qualification to next stage

Wigan Athletic lead Northern Group B, with Blackpool directly behind them in second place, meaning both sides are well-placed to progress from the group stage of the EFL Trophy.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: