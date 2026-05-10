Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham and Arsenal will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 16:30.

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West Ham vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the UK across Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to watch the game on your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to access your home broadcast from overseas. Connect to a server in your home country before kick-off to stream the match as normal.

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Gunners arrive as league leaders, while the Hammers sit 18th and are fighting to preserve their top-flight status.

For West Ham, the stakes could scarcely be higher. Graham Potter's side are deep in a relegation battle, and a home defeat to the division's frontrunners would do serious damage to their survival hopes. The London Stadium crowd will need to be at its loudest.

Arsenal, meanwhile, come into this match on the back of a momentous week. Mikel Arteta's side sealed their place in the Champions League final with a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates, completing a 2-1 aggregate win. The Gunners are now chasing a historic league and European double.

Jarrod Bowen remains West Ham's most dangerous attacking outlet and, despite reported transfer interest from elsewhere, he is expected to lead the line for the hosts. His energy and directness will be central to any hope the Hammers have of causing an upset.

On the other side, Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres leads the attack, though debate continues over whether the Swedish striker is the right fit for the biggest occasions. Arteta has shown faith in his squad rotation across a demanding fixture schedule, and this game is no exception.

With the title race entering its final stretch and relegation places still to be decided, both clubs have plenty riding on the outcome at the London Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham vs Arsenal live.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

West Ham's projected XI includes Mads Hermansen in goal, with a back four of Axel Disasi, Diouf, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kyle Walker-Peters. Tomáš Souček and Pablo are expected in midfield alongside Maxi Fernandes, with Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Castellanos further forward. Lukáš Fábianski is listed as injured and will not feature.

Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber, who faces a race against time to return before the end of the season, and Mikel Merino also misses out through injury. Arteta's projected XI features David Raya in goal, a back four of Gabriel, Ben White, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori, with Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield. Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Ezri Konsa support Viktor Gyokeres up front. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 12 J. Timber

23 M. Merino

Form

West Ham head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning one, drawing one and losing two of their last four Premier League outings, with their fifth game coming in the FA Cup. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-0 defeat to Brentford on May 2. They did beat Everton 2-1 on April 25, and earlier thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0, but inconsistency has defined their form across the period. In total across the five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded eight.

Arsenal arrive in far stronger shape, with four wins from five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 1-0 Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Atletico Madrid, and before that they beat Fulham 3-0 in the Premier League on May 2. Their only defeat in the run came against Manchester City, going down 2-1 on April 19. Across the five matches, the Gunners scored seven goals and conceded three, keeping two clean sheets in the process.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on October 4, 2025, when Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Arsenal have the stronger record, winning three and losing one, with West Ham's sole victory coming in a 1-0 win at Arsenal in February 2025. The most one-sided result in the dataset was Arsenal's 6-0 win at the London Stadium in February 2024.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit top in first place, while West Ham are 18th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: