Watch Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Northwest Stadium

The Washington Commanders host the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

Washington Commanders Team News

Head coach Dan Quinn’s squad is facing an uphill battle, officially ruling out five key starters:

Jayden Daniels (QB) (OUT) : Daniels has officially been ruled out with a dislocated left elbow sustained in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. While he avoided surgery and was kept off injured reserve, veteran Marcus Mariota will start in his place.

Sam Cosmi (RG) (OUT) : Cosmi is sidelined due to a concussion and throat injury suffered last week.

Frankie Luvu (LB) (OUT) : A massive blow to the defense, Luvu will miss the game with a persistent groin injury.

Chig Okonkwo (TE) (OUT) : Okonkwo remains out due to a hamstring injury.

Nick Cross (S) (OUT) : Cross is officially sidelined with an internal illness/injury.

Javon Kinlaw (DT) (Questionable) : Kinlaw is dealing with a shoulder injury and his availability will be a game-time decision.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

Head coach Mike Macdonald’s roster features a massive boost on offense but new depth concerns in the secondary:

Sam Darnold (QB) (Cleared) : Darnold has been completely removed from the injury report and will start on Sunday. He missed most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 with a glute/hip injury. Backup Drew Lock, who played exceptionally well in Darnold's absence, returns to the bench.

Julian Love (S) (OUT) : Love is a major late addition to the injury list after his calf tightened up during Friday's practice.

Ty Okada (S) (OUT) : Okada remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. With both Love and Okada out, Rodney Thomas II and A.J. Finley are expected to start as the safety tandem.

Brandon Pili (NT) (Questionable) : Pili is the only other designated player, listed as questionable while managing a concussion and neck injury.



