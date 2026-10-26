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League Two
team-logoWalsall
Poundland Bescot Stadium
team-logoSalford City
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How to watch today's Walsall vs Salford City League Two game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Walsall vs Salford City
Walsall
Salford City
League Two

How to watch the League Two match between Walsall and Salford City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
League Two - Game Week 13
Poundland Bescot Stadium

Today's game between Walsall and Salford City will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
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VPN GuideGemini

Walsall vs Salford City is being shown live on television in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football are both carrying the match, with Sky Sports Ultra HDR also available for those with compatible setups. NowTV provides a streaming option for viewers without a full Sky subscription. Links to all available services are listed below.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Walsall host Salford City at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in a League Two fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

The Saddlers sit sixth in the division, in the mix for a play-off place, and will be looking to build on a positive recent run in front of their home support.

Salford arrive as the league leaders, having put together a strong sequence of results that has taken them clear at the top of League Two.

Lee Grant's Walsall side has shown resilience in recent weeks, picking up points against solid opposition. A home win here would tighten the gap on those above them.

Peter Cklamovski's Salford have been in excellent form on the road and will be confident of extending their lead at the summit with a result in the Midlands.

With a top-of-the-table visitor coming to town, this is a fixture that will tell both clubs plenty about where they stand heading into the winter months.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Walsall vs Salford City live.

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How to watch Walsall vs Salford City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Walsall vs Salford City Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Grant

Walsall are managed by Lee Grant, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Team news and any projected lineup will be updated closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Salford City head into the match under Peter Cklamovski, with no injury or suspension data currently confirmed for the away squad. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

WAL

WAL - Form

TRA
D1-1
FLE
D1-1
FUL
W3-2
SWI
D1-1
OLD
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAL

SAL - Form

FLE
W1-0
ACC
L1-1
CHE
W0-2
CRA
W2-1
BRR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Walsall come into this match with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Oldham Athletic in League Two, following a 1-1 draw with Swindon Town. Earlier in the run, they beat Fulham Academy 3-2 in the EFL Trophy and drew 1-1 with both Fleetwood Town and Tranmere Rovers. Across those five matches, the Saddlers scored nine goals and conceded five.

Salford City arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. They beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 away from home in their most recent League Two game, and also claimed wins over Crawley Town and Cheltenham Town. Their only loss in the period came against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy. Salford scored six goals in their four League Two matches during this run, conceding just twice.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WalsallDrawSalford City
3
1
1
League Two
Salford City badge
Salford City
SAL
1
Walsall badge
Walsall
WAL
0
FT
League Two
Walsall badge
Walsall
WAL
1
Salford City badge
Salford City
SAL
0
FT
League Two
Walsall badge
Walsall
WAL
2
Salford City badge
Salford City
SAL
2
FT
League Two
Salford City badge
Salford City
SAL
0
Walsall badge
Walsall
WAL
2
FT
League Two
Walsall badge
Walsall
WAL
2
Salford City badge
Salford City
SAL
1
FT
7Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Salford City at home in League Two in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in League Two, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending in a draw. The 2-2 draw at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in February 2025 is the only match in the sequence that did not produce a single-goal winning margin.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Salford CitySalford CitySAL
128131912+725
W
W
W
W
W
2
BarnetBarnetBAR
116412416+822
D
L
W
W
W
3
Cheltenham TownCheltenham TownCHE
136342222021
W
W
L
L
L
4
Crewe AlexandraCrewe AlexandraCRE
135621616021
L
L
W
W
W
5
York CityYork CityYOR
125522113+820
W
D
D
D
W
6
WalsallWalsallWAL
11470167+919
W
D
D
D
W
7
ChesterfieldChesterfieldCHE
135442317+619
W
D
L
D
W
8
Exeter CityExeter CityEXE
13544107+319
W
W
D
W
W
9
Accrington StanleyAccrington StanleyACC
134632216+618
W
D
W
D
W
10
Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury TownSHR
135351620-418
D
W
W
L
W
11
Grimsby TownGrimsby TownGRI
134541916+317
W
D
L
L
L
12
GillinghamGillinghamGIL
134541818017
L
D
L
W
D
13
Tranmere RoversTranmere RoversTRA
133731616016
D
W
L
D
L
14
Swindon TownSwindon TownSWI
134451316-316
D
W
D
L
L
15
Bristol RoversBristol RoversBRR
135171620-416
D
L
L
L
L
16
Newport CountyNewport CountyNEW
133641616015
L
D
D
W
D
17
RochdaleRochdaleROC
134361522-715
L
D
L
D
W
18
Fleetwood TownFleetwood TownFLE
133551517-214
L
L
W
D
L
19
Northampton TownNorthampton TownNOR
1134488013
W
L
W
D
L
20
Oldham AthleticOldham AthleticOLD
123361418-412
D
L
W
D
L
21
Colchester UnitedColchester UnitedCOL
122641116-512
L
D
D
L
D
22
Rotherham UnitedRotherham UnitedROT
132651723-612
D
D
L
L
L
23
Port ValePort ValePVL
11335612-612
L
D
W
W
L
24
Crawley TownCrawley TownCRA
111371221-96
D
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In League Two, Salford City lead the division as the side in first place, while Walsall occupy sixth, putting the Saddlers within reach of the automatic promotion places and making this a direct test of their credentials against the benchmark team in the league.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Walsall vs Salford City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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