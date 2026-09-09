Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 12:45 MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Viking will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 17:45.

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VfB Stuttgart vs Viking is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 5, with streaming access through HBO Max. Details on how to access each service are listed below.

VfB Stuttgart host Viking at the MHPArena in Stuttgart in the Champions League, with both sides entering the group stage on equal footing at the top of the standings.

Sebastian Hoeness's side come into the match on the back of a convincing 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, though that result follows a heavy 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich the week prior. Stuttgart have shown they can score freely, but questions remain about their defensive consistency at the highest level.

Viking arrive in form from Norwegian football. Morten Jensen's side beat Dinamo Zagreb across two legs in Champions League qualification, winning 3-1 before drawing 2-2 in the first leg, and they drew 1-1 with Sandefjord in their most recent Eliteserien outing.

Stuttgart will be without a handful of players through injury and suspension, while Viking also carry absences into the fixture. Both squads have enough depth to field competitive lineups.

The transfer window has added a subplot around Stuttgart. The club recently sold midfielder Chema Andrés to Brighton on deadline day, meaning Hoeness must manage without a player who had been part of his plans.

New Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has been visiting Bundesliga clubs in recent days, including Stuttgart, as part of a scouting tour ahead of his international debut. His presence in the background adds a layer of intrigue to Stuttgart's preparations.

For viewing information on where to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking, see the details below.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness is without goalkeeper Dennis Seimen and forward Tiago Tomas through injury, while Nikolas Nartey is suspended. The projected XI includes Fabian Bredlow in goal, with a back line of Josha Vagnoman, Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, and Maximilian Mittelstaedt. Angelo Stiller and Grischa Proemel are named in midfield alongside Jamie Leweling, Chris Fuehrich, and Deniz Undav, with Dzenan Pejcinovic leading the attack.

Viking coach Morten Jensen is missing Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjoershol through injury, with no suspensions listed. The projected XI is led by Arild Oestboe in goal, with Gianni Stensness, Henrik Heggheim, Jesper Daland, and Vetle Auklend in defence. Kristoffer Askildsen, Joe Bell, and Tobias Moi feature in midfield, with Zlatko Tripic, Peter Christiansen, and Simen Kvia-Egeskog in attack.

Form

Stuttgart have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding 12. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, though they were beaten 5-1 by Bayern Munich the week before. They also beat Hansa Rostock 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal and won a pre-season friendly 3-1 against Everton. Their two defeats came against Bayern Munich and Fulham.

Viking have won two, drawn two, and lost none across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Eliteserien draw with Sandefjord. They beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 in their most recent Champions League qualification match and also won a cup tie 3-1 away at Brodd.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between VfB Stuttgart and Viking. Further historical context will be added if records become available closer to kick-off.

Standings

Both VfB Stuttgart and Viking are currently positioned first in the Champions League standings heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: