Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Atletico Madrid travel to the MHPArena in Stuttgart for their latest UEFA Champions League fixture, looking to build on a run of form that has made Diego Simeone's side one of the competition's most dangerous outfits this season.

VfB Stuttgart enter this match sitting fourth in the Champions League standings, but their domestic form has been inconsistent. A 1-0 defeat to Hamburger SV at the weekend was a setback, though wins over Paderborn and Slovan Bratislava in recent weeks show Sebastian Hoeness's squad is capable of competing at this level.

Atletico, meanwhile, have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League and a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real Madrid underline the kind of form that makes them a formidable opponent at any venue.

Simeone's squad arrives in Germany carrying injury concerns. Cristian Romero and Koke are both sidelined, though the extent of Romero's absence is understood to be limited to just two matches. Julian Alvarez, who has been in fine form since joining the club, is expected to lead the attack.

For Stuttgart, a lengthy injury list including Ameen Al Dakhil, Justin Diehl, and Maximilian Mittelstaedt will test the depth of Hoeness's options. Deniz Undav and Ermedin Demirovic are expected to carry the attacking burden for the hosts.

This is a test of Stuttgart's European credentials against a side that is second in LaLiga and firmly in the Champions League conversation. The viewing information you need is below.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Hoeness will be without a significant number of players for this fixture. Ameen Al Dakhil, Justin Diehl, Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Nikolas Nartey, Tiago Tomas, and Dan-Axel Zagadou are all listed as injured, leaving Stuttgart's squad stretched heading into a demanding European night. The projected XI includes Fabian Bredlow in goal, with Deniz Undav and Ermedin Demirovic expected to lead the attack.

For Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone is without Cristian Romero and Koke through injury. Jan Oblak is set to start in goal, with Julian Alvarez and Kang-In Lee expected to feature in attack. Updates on squad availability will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Stuttgart have recorded two wins, no draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga, though they did beat Slovan Bratislava 3-0 in the Champions League earlier in the same period. A 5-0 friendly win over Greuther Fuerth and a 2-0 Bundesliga victory over Paderborn round out the run, with the side scoring 11 goals and conceding 2 across those five matches, excluding the Hamburger SV defeat where they failed to score.

Atletico Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just one goal in the process. Their most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Espanyol, following a 2-0 Champions League victory over Manchester United. They also beat Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga, defeated Osasuna 4-0, and won 2-1 away at Deportivo Alaves, scoring 10 goals across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available dataset came in a pre-season friendly on August 5, 2018, when the match ended 1-1. There is no competitive head-to-head history between Stuttgart and Atletico Madrid on record, making this Champions League encounter a genuinely new test for both clubs at this level.

Standings

In the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League standings, VfB Stuttgart currently sit fourth, while Atletico Madrid are placed fifteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: