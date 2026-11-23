How to watch Tranmere Rovers vs Everton Academy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 24 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers host Everton Academy at Prenton Park in Birkenhead in the EFL Trophy, with a Merseyside flavour to the Northern Group E fixture.

Tranmere arrive in decent shape in the league. Rovers beat Colchester United 2-1 on 21 November, a result that eased the sting of a 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town a week earlier.

The cup has been less kind lately. A goalless draw with Stockport County in this competition was followed by a 3-0 FA Cup loss to Barnet, so Tranmere will want a cleaner showing on home soil.

Everton's young side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace Academy in Premier Reserve League 1. Before that, they lost 2-1 at Shrewsbury Town in this tournament.

The visitors have shown they can win away from home at youth level, with a 2-1 success over Middlesbrough Academy and a 2-0 victory at Brentford Academy among their recent results.

Tranmere sit second in the group and Everton Academy fourth, so there is something to play for on both sides. Here is how to follow the action.

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