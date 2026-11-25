How to watch Torreense vs Celtic with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Europa League - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Torreense host Celtic in the Europa League at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria. It is a meeting between a Portuguese second-tier side and the Scottish Premiership club.

Torreense, coached by Joao Nuno, arrive on the back of two straight defeats. They lost 3-1 to Benfica in the Taca de Portugal on November 22 and 3-2 to Uniao de Leiria in Liga Portugal 2 on November 9.

The Europa League has offered a brighter stage. Torreense beat Ararat Armenia 3-2 on November 5 and sit 19th in the league phase table.

Celtic, led by Martin O'Neill, travel in much better shape domestically. They beat St. Mirren 4-1 in the Premiership on November 21 and Kilmarnock 1-0 the week before.

The Scottish side also won 3-2 against Besiktas in their previous European outing. Even so, Celtic are 32nd in the Europa League standings, so every point matters.

Here is what you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream for this fixture.

Official broadcast information for Torreense vs Celtic is not currently available. Details on the TV channel and live stream will be added once they are confirmed.

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