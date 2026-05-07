Conference League - Final Stage Stade de la Meinau

Today's game between Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off at 7 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano are listed below.

UK viewers can watch the match live on TNT Sports 5. Sign up or log in to watch live via the link provided.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch the match as if you were back home.

Strasbourg host Rayo Vallecano at the Stade de la Meinau in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final. The French side must overturn a first-leg deficit after losing 1-0 at Vallecas, with a place in the final now the only objective.

Strasbourg have been the competition's standout side across the group stage and knockouts, sitting top of the Conference League standings. Their European form has been considerably sharper than their domestic record, and they will need that version of themselves here.

The French club's Ligue 1 campaign has been poor in recent weeks. Four defeats in their last five league matches — including a 3-0 reverse at Rennes and a 2-0 loss to Nice in the Coupe de France — paint a side under real pressure outside of Europe.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in Strasbourg having won their most recent LaLiga outing, a 2-0 victory at Getafe. That result, combined with the first-leg win, means the Spanish side are in the stronger position heading into this tie.

The Madrid club have managed their Conference League campaign alongside a relegation battle in LaLiga — a balancing act that has stretched their squad throughout the season. Reaching a European semi-final under those conditions is a considerable achievement.

Rayo will look to protect their advantage and hit Strasbourg on the counter, while the hosts must find an attacking performance they have rarely produced in domestic football this spring.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Strasbourg are without J. Panichelli and A. Anselmino through injury, with no suspensions listed for the home side. Their projected XI is led by M. Penders in goal, with B. Chilwell, A. Omobamidele, I. Doukoure, V. Barco, S. El Mourabet, M. Godo, D. Moreira, S. Nanasi, G. Doue and J. Enciso named in the lineup.

Rayo Vallecano are missing L. Felipe through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the away side. Their projected XI sees A. Batalla start in goal behind a back line of F. Lejeune, P. Ciss, P. Chavarria and A. Ratiu, with I. Akhomach, U. Lopez, I. Palazon, O. Valentin, J. de Frutos and A. Zurawski completing the side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Strasbourg have recorded one win and four defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home loss to Toulouse in Ligue 1, and they also lost the first leg of this tie 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano. Their only win in this run came at Lorient, where they won 2-3 away. Defeats to Nice and Rennes, both by two goals or more, round out a difficult recent spell. Strasbourg have scored four goals and conceded eight across these five matches.

Rayo Vallecano have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win at Getafe in LaLiga, and they also won the first leg of this Conference League semi-final 1-0. A 3-3 draw at home to Real Sociedad and a 1-0 win over Espanyol feature in the run, with their only defeat coming against AEK Athens in the Conference League. Rayo have scored seven goals and conceded six across their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

STR Last match RAY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Rayo Vallecano 1 - 0 Strasbourg 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs is the first leg of this Conference League semi-final, played on April 30, 2026, when Rayo Vallecano won 1-0 at their own ground. That result gives the Spanish side the advantage heading into the return fixture at the Stade de la Meinau.

Standings

In the UEFA Conference League standings, Strasbourg sit first while Rayo Vallecano are placed fifth heading into this semi-final second leg.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: