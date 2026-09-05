Premiership - Game Week 6 5 Sept 2026 - 15:00 The SMISA Stadium

Today's game between St. Mirren and Celtic will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

St. Mirren vs Celtic is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can also access the match through NowTV. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Celtic travel to Paisley to face St. Mirren at The SMISA Stadium in what is a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

Martin O'Neill's side arrive as league leaders, continuing a run of form that has kept them at the summit despite a turbulent week in Europe. The Northern Irishman, who secured a permanent contract on the back of winning the Premiership title, remains one of the most compelling figures in Scottish football as he approaches his 75th birthday.

St. Mirren, managed by Craig McLeish, sit second in the table and will be looking to close any gap that may have opened. The hosts have shown resilience this season, picking up wins over Kilmarnock and St. Johnstone in the league, and they will fancy their chances on home soil.

Celtic's squad has undergone change in recent weeks. Reo Hatate, who won five titles during his time at Parkhead, completed a deadline-day move to Burnley, leaving O'Neill to reshape his midfield options ahead of a congested fixture schedule.

The visitors bounced back from a damaging 5-1 defeat to LASK in Champions League qualification by beating Aberdeen 3-0 in their most recent Premiership outing, a result that underlined their domestic focus.

St. Mirren will draw confidence from a League Cup victory over Celtic earlier in the season, a result that demonstrated they are no pushover when the two sides meet at The SMISA Stadium.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Scottish Premiership clash, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Craig McLeish takes charge of St. Mirren for this Premiership fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. There is no probable starting lineup listed at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Martin O'Neill oversees Celtic's preparations as the visitors head to Paisley. As with St. Mirren, no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed at the time of writing. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

St. Mirren head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory away at Kilmarnock in the Premiership, while they also drew 3-3 with Motherwell in a high-scoring league encounter. Their only defeat in that run came against Rangers in the League Cup, a 5-1 loss. Across the five matches, St. Mirren scored seven goals and conceded ten.

Celtic's last five matches produced three wins, one draw recorded as a loss in the data, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 win over Aberdeen in the Premiership. Celtic also beat LASK 3-0 in Champions League qualification before losing the second leg 5-1, a result that ended their European ambitions. They have scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, showing a strong attacking output domestically.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on April 19, 2026, when Celtic beat St. Mirren 6-2 in the FA Cup. Before that, Celtic won 1-0 in a Premiership fixture on April 11, 2026. Across the last five meetings, Celtic have won four times and St. Mirren have won once, that victory coming in a League Cup tie at The SMISA Stadium in December 2025 when the hosts won 1-0.

Standings

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic currently sit top of the table, with St. Mirren in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: