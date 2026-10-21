Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and LASK will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Sporting CP vs LASK is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Sporting CP host LASK at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon in the Champions League, with Rui Borges' side looking to build on a strong run of form in European competition.

The Portuguese side have been one of the more consistent performers in the Champions League this season. Three wins from their last five across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Galatasaray and a 2-0 win away at Lens, have positioned Sporting comfortably in the upper half of the standings.

LASK arrive in Lisbon in a very different mood. Dietmar Kuehbauer's side sit deep in the Champions League table and have struggled for consistency, though a 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau in their most recent outing offers a rare bright spot.

The Austrian club lost 6-3 to Liverpool in their previous Champions League fixture, a result that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities at this level. They will need a significant improvement to trouble a Sporting side playing at home.

Sporting will be without Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar through injury, but Borges has enough quality across his squad to absorb those absences and still field a formidable XI at the Alvalade.

For LASK, this represents a chance to show they belong in the competition, even if the odds are firmly against them on the road in Portugal.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP vs LASK live.

How to watch Sporting CP vs LASK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP manager Rui Borges is dealing with two injury absentees ahead of this fixture, with Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar both ruled out. The projected XI features Kaique Pereira, Eduardo Quaresma, Goncalo Inacio, Ivan Fresneda, Maximiliano Araujo, Sergi Altimira, Nestory Irankunda, Geny Catamo, Luis Guilherme, Issa Doumbia, and Luis Suarez. There are no reported suspensions for the home side.

LASK head coach Dietmar Kuehbauer has no injuries or suspensions to contend with for this trip to Lisbon. The projected XI reads: Lukas Jungwirth, Xavier Mbuyamba, Andres Andrade, Joao Tornich, Yvan Dibango, Krystof Danek, Alessandro Schoepf, Melayro Bogarde, Kasper Joergensen, Samuel Adeniran, and Sasa Kalajdzic. Any updates to either squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Sporting CP have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Champions League win away at Lens, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Braga in Liga Portugal on October 9. The only points dropped came in draws with Arouca and Famalicao in domestic action. Sporting have scored nine goals and conceded four across those five outings.

LASK have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga on October 17, but that followed a 6-3 Champions League defeat to Liverpool and a 2-0 loss to Rapid Wien. LASK have scored ten goals and conceded sixteen across the five-match run, a defensive record that will concern Kuehbauer ahead of this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met three times in UEFA competition, with the most recent encounter coming in October 2020 when LASK won 4-1 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Europa League qualification. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2019-20 Europa League group stage, with LASK winning 3-0 at home and Sporting taking a 2-1 victory in Lisbon. LASK hold the advantage across the recorded series, having won two of the three meetings, with Sporting claiming one.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Sporting CP sit sixth while LASK are placed 33rd. That gap in standings reflects the difference in form and results across the competition so far, and makes this a fixture where Sporting will be expected to take all three points on home soil.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs LASK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: