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Champions League
team-logoSporting CP
Estadio Jose Alvalade
team-logoArsenal
Watch it on Amazon Prime Video
Caitlin Casey

How to watch today's Sporting CP vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Champions League match between Sporting CP and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sporting CP face Arsenal in a Champions League clash on April 7, with two of Europe’s most exciting and high-flying sides going head-to-head for a place in the next round.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Sporting CP vs Arsenal as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKPrime Video
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal with VPN

Travelling or stuck with geo-restrictions? A VPN can unlock your usual streaming services in seconds. Proton VPN lets you securely switch your virtual location, so you can tune in from anywhere and watch the game live without blackout blocks.

Right now, you can get Proton VPN Plus for just $1 / €1 / £1 for your first month - a simple, low-cost way to stream on the go. Find out more and sign up here:

Stream live anywhere with ProtonVPNSign up for $1/€1/£1

Sporting CP vs Arsenal kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
Estadio Jose Alvalade

Today's game between Sporting CP and Arsenal will kick-off at 7 Apr 2026, 20:00.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP vs Arsenal lineups

Sporting CPHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestARS
1
R. Silva
26
O. Diomande
25
C
G. Inacio
20
M. Araujo
22
I. Fresneda
10
G. Catamo
52
J. Simoes
5
H. Morita
8
P. Goncalves
17
Trincao
97
L. Suarez
1
D. Raya
6
Gabriel
4
B. White
2
W. Saliba
33
R. Calafiori
41
D. Rice
8
C
M. Oedegaard
36
M. Zubimendi
14
V. Gyoekeres
19
L. Trossard
20
N. Madueke

4-3-3

ARSAway team crest

SCP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Borges

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SCP

Last 5 matches

ARS

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal today

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to Proton VPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Stream live anywhere with ProtonVPNSign up for $1/€1/£1

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