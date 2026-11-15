Team News & Squad Latest

Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injury or suspension data has been provided for Spain ahead of the match. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel has similarly not released a projected lineup for England, with no confirmed injury or suspension information currently available. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to Sunday's game.

Spain vs England Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Spain host England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Sunday evening, in a UEFA Nations League Group A3 finale that will determine who finishes top of the table.

Luis de la Fuente's side arrive on the back of a 2-0 win over Czechia in Prague, a result that extended their unbeaten run to 43 matches. Spain's last defeat came against Colombia in March 2024.

England travel to the Spanish capital having beaten Croatia 2-1 at Wembley on Thursday. Harry Kane converted a match-winning penalty on a night he earned his record-breaking 126th international cap, surpassing Peter Shilton's long-standing record.

Both teams have already secured their places in the Nations League quarter-finals, but Sunday's result carries real weight. The group winners earn a superior seeding for the knockout draw in March 2027.

Spain go into the game having won all five of their group matches, with Lamine Yamal expected to return after missing the trip to Prague with knee pain. The Barcelona forward had started 20 consecutive matches before that absence, contributing 17 goals and 13 assists across that run.

Kane has made England's intentions clear. After Thursday's win, the captain said the squad's goal is to finish first, pointing to the opening defeat against Spain in September as motivation to prove what the team is capable of.

Scroll down for everything you need to watch Spain vs England live, including TV channel details, live stream options and kick-off time.

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Form

Spain have won all five of their Group A3 matches, making them the only side with a perfect record in the section. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory away at Czechia, and they also beat Croatia 4-1 and 1-2 across the campaign. Across their last five matches, Spain have scored 14 goals and conceded five.

England have also won all five of their group fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Croatia on Thursday, and they earlier recorded a 7-0 victory over the same opponent and a 3-0 win against Czechia. England have scored 16 goals and conceded four across those five matches, though their only group loss came against Spain in the opening fixture in September.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in this same group phase, when Spain beat England 3-2 in September. Prior to that, Spain defeated England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final in July of that year. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Spain hold three wins to England's one, with one draw, and have scored 10 goals to England's eight.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 5 5 0 0 14 5 +9 15 W W W W W 2 England ENG 5 4 0 1 16 4 +12 12 W W W W L 3 Croatia CRO 5 1 0 4 5 16 -11 3 L L L L W 4 Czechia CZE 5 0 0 5 2 12 -10 0 L L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group A3, Spain currently sit first and England second ahead of the final matchday.