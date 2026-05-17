FA Trophy - FA Trophy Roots Hall

Today's game between Southend and Wealdstone will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 16:30.

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Southend vs Wealdstone in the FA Trophy is available to watch live on television and via online streaming. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual service, a VPN may allow you to stream the match as if you were back home. Make sure you check the terms and conditions of your provider before using one.

Southend host Wealdstone at Roots Hall in the FA Trophy, with two National League sides meeting in cup competition for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Southend arrive at this fixture with mixed league form behind them. Three wins from their last five National League outings tell only part of the story — the Shrimpers have been involved in high-scoring affairs and will be looking for a more controlled performance on home soil.

Wealdstone come in having struggled for consistency. One win from their last five league matches leaves them needing a positive result to restore confidence, and a cup run would do exactly that.

The two sides met in the National League as recently as late April, when Southend came out on top 2-1. That result gives the hosts a psychological edge heading into this contest at Roots Hall.

Both clubs will view the FA Trophy as a genuine opportunity. At this level, a run in the competition carries real weight — in terms of both prize money and morale.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Southend vs Wealdstone live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Southend vs Wealdstone with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Southend ahead of this FA Trophy tie, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Wealdstone are similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided. Check back nearer the match for the latest team news.

Form

Southend head into this fixture with three wins from their last five National League matches, though the results have not always been straightforward. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Scunthorpe, and they also lost 4-3 to Hartlepool in a chaotic affair. On the positive side, wins over Aldershot, Halifax — where they scored six — and Wealdstone show the Shrimpers can produce when it matters. Across those five games, Southend scored 13 goals and conceded nine, reflecting an attack-minded but defensively inconsistent side.

Wealdstone have found form difficult to sustain, picking up one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five. They beat Aldershot 3-0 in their best recent display, but draws against Scunthorpe and Boston United either side of defeats to Rochdale and Southend paint a picture of a team searching for momentum. They scored six goals and conceded five across that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-1 to Southend in the National League on April 25, 2026 — a result that gives the hosts the bragging rights going into this cup tie. Across the last five encounters, Wealdstone have won twice, Southend have won twice, and one match ended level, with their September 2024 National League meeting finishing 1-1. The head-to-head record is tight, and recent history offers little to separate them.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southend vs Wealdstone today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: