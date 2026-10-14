Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 National Football Stadium

Today's game between Slovan Bratislava and VfB Stuttgart will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.





Slovan Bratislava host VfB Stuttgart at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava in the Champions League, with the two clubs facing each other in European competition for the second time in two seasons.

Slovan enter this fixture under Yaya Toure, the former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder who has taken his first head coaching role at the Slovak club. His side sit 35th in the Champions League table and need a result to improve their standing in Europe after a difficult campaign so far.

A 6-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in September set the tone for Slovan's European struggles, and Toure will be looking for a sharper performance from his squad on home soil against a Stuttgart side they know from recent history.

Stuttgart arrive in Bratislava in a stronger position. Sebastian Hoeness's side occupy sixth place in the Champions League standings, and a 2-0 Bundesliga win at Paderborn on October 10 provided a confidence boost heading into this away trip.

The Germans have shown inconsistency in the league this season, with defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim sitting alongside their European win over Viking. In Bratislava, though, they have a positive recent record to draw on.

The last time these sides met in this competition, in January 2025, Stuttgart won 3-1 at this same venue. Slovan will be motivated to produce a different result in front of their own supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yaya Toure is expected to name a side featuring Dominik Takac in goal, supported by a back line of Sandro Cruz, Cesar Blackman, Kenan Bajric, and Svetozar Markovic. The projected XI also includes Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Rahim Ibrahim, Christian Martinez, Tigran Barseghyan, and Andraz Sporar. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for Slovan ahead of this fixture.

Sebastian Hoeness is set to deploy Fabian Bredlow in goal for Stuttgart, with Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, Josha Vagnoman, and Grischa Proemel forming the defensive unit. The midfield and attack are projected to feature Chris Fuehrich, Angelo Stiller, Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling, Bilal El Khannouss, and Ermedin Demirovic. Stuttgart are without Nikolas Nartey, Tiago Tomas, Luca Jaquez, and Ameen Al Dakhil through injury, with no suspensions confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Slovan Bratislava have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Skalica in the Slovak 1. Liga on October 10. Prior to that, they beat Komarno 2-1 away and defeated Nitra 3-1 in the FA Cup, though their Champions League campaign took a heavy blow with a 6-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in September. Across those five matches, Slovan scored eight goals and conceded 12.

VfB Stuttgart have won three, lost two, and recorded no draws across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga win at Paderborn on October 10, and they also beat Viking 3-1 in the Champions League in September. A 5-0 friendly win over Greuther Fuerth sits alongside those positives, but losses to Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga reflect the inconsistency Stuttgart have shown this season. Stuttgart scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League in January 2025, when Stuttgart won 3-1 at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava. The clubs also met in Europa League qualification in August 2010, with Stuttgart winning 1-0 in Bratislava before drawing 2-2 in the return leg. Across all three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Stuttgart hold the stronger record with two wins and one draw, having never lost to Slovan.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, VfB Stuttgart sit eighth, placing them comfortably within the qualification positions and giving them a strong platform to consolidate their European campaign. Slovan Bratislava are 35th, deep in the bottom half of the table, meaning a win here is close to a necessity if they are to have any realistic hope of progressing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: