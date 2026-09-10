Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Slavia Prague and Lens will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Slavia Prague vs Lens is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Slavia Prague host Lens at Fortuna Arena in Prague in the Champions League group stage. Both clubs arrive at this fixture sitting seventh in the standings, making the points on offer all the more consequential.

Slavia come into this game in strong domestic form. Jindrich Trpisovsky's side beat rivals Sparta Prague 3-0 on the road in the Czech First League before following that up with a 4-0 win over FC Zbrojovka Brno last weekend, their most recent outing.

Lens have had a more turbulent recent run. Dino Toppmoeller's squad beat Auxerre 5-2 in Ligue 1 and claimed a notable 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup, but back-to-back league defeats against Strasbourg and Lorient have dented their momentum heading into Europe.

This is a fixture with genuine European stakes for both clubs at this stage of the competition. Slavia will look to use Fortuna Arena as a fortress, while Lens will be eager to arrest their recent Ligue 1 slide on the continental stage.

Read on for full details on how to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky is expected to name a projected XI featuring Jakub Markovic, Tomas Vlcek, Stepan Chaloupek, Mikulas Konecny, Michal Sadilek, Wiktor Nowak, Samuel Isife, David Jurasek, Danijel Sturm, Emmanuel Ayaosi, and Tomas Chory. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Lens coach Dino Toppmoeller is set to line up with Robin Risser, Pierre Ganiou, Jean-Clair Todibo, Kyllian Antonio, Andrija Bulatovic, Ruben Aguilar, Franjo Ivanovic, Michal Skoras, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin, and Odsonne Edouard. The away squad also carries no reported injuries or suspensions at this time.

Form

Slavia Prague have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. They have not lost in that run, beating Sparta Prague 3-0 and FC Zbrojovka Brno 4-0 in their two most recent outings. Their only dropped points came in draws against Bohemians 1905 (2-2) and Slovan Liberec (1-1). Across those five games, Slavia scored 10 goals and conceded four.

Lens have won twice, lost twice, and drawn once across their last five games. Their 5-2 win over Auxerre stands as the standout result, and they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Super Cup. Back-to-back Ligue 1 defeats followed, losing 1-0 to Lorient and 2-1 to Strasbourg. Lens scored eight goals across the five fixtures and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Slavia Prague and Lens across recent meetings.

Standings

In the Champions League, both Slavia Prague and Lens are currently positioned seventh in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: