Benfica Women vs Lyon Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between SL Benfica and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica Women face Lyon Women in the first leg of the quarter-final tie of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Benfica Women finished second in Group A behind Spanish giants Barcelona as the Portuguese side secured a ticket to the knockout stages of the competition.

Lyon Women, on the other hand, finished at the summit of Group B with four wins and two draws. The side are leading in the Division 1 Feminine as they look to replicate their heroics in Europe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

SL Benfica vs Lyon kick-off time

Date:March 19, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm GMT
Venue:Estadio da Luz

SL Benfica and Lyon lock horns at the Estadio da Luz on March 19, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch SL Benfica vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
DAZNWatch here
DAZN 1Watch here

The match between SL Benfica and Lyon will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1, DAZN and DAZN 1 in the UK while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

SL Benfica team news

Young midfielder Leticia Almeida will miss out on the hosts' engine room with the Portuguese prodigy undergoing knee surgery.

Canadian starlet Marie-Yasmine Alidou netted four times in six outings in the UWCL group stages and the forward will look to continue her purple patch in front of goal.

SL Benfica predicted XI: Pauels; Araujo, Seica, Uchiebe; L Alves, Faria, Gasper, Falcon; J Silva, Alidou, Nazareth

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pauels, Vilão, Costa
Defenders:Seiça, Rebelo, Almendariz, Alves, Costa, Amado, Santos, Silva, Silva, Salvador
Midfielders:Alidou, Faria, Almeida, Ucheibe, Norton, Pauleta, Gasper, Falcón, Araujo
Forwards:Cintra, Raysla, Nazareth, Silva, Martins, Silva, Gudmundsdóttir, Nogueira

Lyon team news

Lyon have multiple big names missing out from their matchday squad with French defender Wendie Renard confined to the treatment room alongside Swiss midfielder Amandine Henry.

The biggest concern for the visitors is Ada Hegerberg with the forward hobbling off the pitch in the Coupe de France clash against Fleury.

The Norwegian has netted 17 goals in all competitions this season with five coming in the UWCL and her absence could hamper their chances of marching through to the next round.

Lyon predicted XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Mbock, Bacha; Van de Donk, Marozsan, Dabritz; Cascarino, Diani, Le Sommer

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Endler, Benkarth
Defenders:Carpenter, Gilles, Bathy, Bacha, Mbock, Morroni, Sombath, Majri
Midfielders:Van de Donk, Marozsan, Dabritz, Dumornay, Egurrola
Forwards:Cascarino, Diani, Le Sommer, Becho

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10 Dec 2021Benfica 0-5 Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League
15 Oct 2021Lyon 5-0 Benfica UEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links

