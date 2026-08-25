Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Hillsborough

Today's game between Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports+. You can sign up or access the channel via the link below.

Sheffield Wednesday host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hillsborough in the Carabao Cup, with two clubs at very different points in their respective seasons meeting in South Yorkshire.

Wednesday, managed by Henrik Pedersen, are operating in League One this season and head into this cup tie off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Bradford City on August 20. That result followed a 1-2 win at Leyton Orient, leaving Pedersen's side with a mixed start to the third-tier campaign.

Wolves arrive as the higher-ranked side, competing in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League. Cesar Peixoto's squad have shown genuine quality in the early weeks of the season, winning 1-3 at Preston North End on August 22 to build momentum in the second tier.

The visitors have also been busy in the transfer market. Wales midfielder Jordan James has joined on loan from Rennes, with an option to buy, bringing a player who scored 11 goals for Leicester City last term and won their Player of the Season award into Peixoto's midfield.

Goalkeeper Dan Bentley has moved in the opposite direction, leaving Molineux to join Coventry City on a two-year deal as Frank Lampard bolsters his Premier League squad.

For Sheffield Wednesday, this Carabao Cup run has offered some relief from league pressures. They beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in the previous round and will look to Hillsborough's atmosphere to give them an edge against higher-division opposition.

For details on how to watch this Carabao Cup tie live, the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Henrik Pedersen has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto is similarly yet to confirm his team selection, with no reported injuries or suspensions in the available data. Further squad news from the Wolves camp is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Sheffield Wednesday have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one of those results coming from a friendly. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Bradford City in League One on August 20. They did win 1-2 at Leyton Orient on August 15 and beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in the Carabao Cup earlier this month, though a 4-0 friendly loss to Stoke City also features in that run.

Wolves have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-3 Championship win at Preston North End on August 22, and they also beat Port Vale 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on August 7. A 2-2 Championship draw at Blackburn Rovers on August 14 is the only dropped points across that stretch. Wolves scored nine goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Carabao Cup on August 28, 2018, when Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at Hillsborough. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Wolves have not lost to Wednesday, winning three and drawing two. Sheffield Wednesday failed to score in four of those five encounters, with Wolves conceding just twice across the full dataset.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: