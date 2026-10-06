UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Scotland and Slovenia will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Scotland vs Slovenia is available to watch live in the UK via BBC Two, BBC Scotland, and BBC iPlayer. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Scotland host Slovenia at Hampden Park in a UEFA Nations League B Group 1 fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the group begins to take shape.

Sébastien Pocognoli's side head into this match on the back of a morale-lifting 2-0 win away to North Macedonia, a result that ended a winless start to his tenure and handed Andy Robertson a historic 100th cap. The Scotland captain joined Kenny Dalglish in an exclusive club, and the victory offered a glimpse of what Pocognoli is trying to build.

Before that, the picture was considerably darker. A 3-0 home defeat to Switzerland, compounded by Jack Hendry's early red card, left the Scots searching for answers and sitting third in the group. The win in Skopje has steadied the ship, but questions about the team's goalscoring consistency remain.

Slovenia arrive in Glasgow in second place, sitting above Scotland on goal difference and form. Boštjan Cesar's side beat North Macedonia 2-0 on matchday two before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in Lucerne, a result that showed they can compete with the group leaders even if the points did not follow.

The two sides played out a goalless draw when they met on matchday one in September, so both teams will be looking to break that pattern with something more decisive on home soil this time around.

For TV channel details, live stream options, and everything else you need to follow the action, read on.

How to watch Scotland vs Slovenia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sébastien Pocognoli takes charge of Scotland for this fixture, with full team news and squad updates to be confirmed closer to kick-off. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Boštjan Cesar manages the Slovenia squad for this fixture. As with Scotland, no specific injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and further updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

Scotland have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 2-0 Nations League victory over North Macedonia, which followed a heavy 3-0 home loss to Switzerland. Earlier in the run, Scotland drew 0-0 with Slovenia and suffered back-to-back World Cup defeats to Morocco and Brazil. Across those five matches, Scotland scored three goals and conceded seven, though the win in Skopje suggests some forward momentum is building.

Slovenia have two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Nations League loss to Switzerland, and before that they beat North Macedonia 2-0 on matchday two. The earlier 0-0 draw with Scotland and a draw with Cyprus in a friendly show a side that is difficult to break down, while their only defeat in the run aside from Switzerland came against Croatia. Slovenia scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 in the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 opener on 26 September 2026. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, the series has been closely contested, with Scotland holding a narrow overall advantage that includes a 1-0 home win in 2017 World Cup qualification and a 3-0 away victory in October 2005. The two sides also drew 2-2 in Slovenia in October 2017 and played out a 1-1 draw in a 2012 friendly, underlining a pattern of tight, competitive encounters between the nations.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 W W W 2 Slovenia SVN 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 L W D 3 Scotland SCO 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 W L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Scotland currently sit third and Slovenia are second, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides separated by a single place in the standings. Both teams are chasing Switzerland at the top, and the result here will have a direct bearing on who remains in contention for the group title.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Scotland vs Slovenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: