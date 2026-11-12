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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoScotland
Hampden Park
team-logoNorth Macedonia
Watch it on BBC TwoWatch it on BBC iPlayer
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch Scotland vs. North Macedonia live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Scotland vs North Macedonia
Scotland
North Macedonia
UEFA Nations League B

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia in live UEFA Nations League B action today.

How to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomBBC Two
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandBBC Two
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5
Hampden Park

Scotland host North Macedonia at Hampden Park in Glasgow in a UEFA Nations League B Group 1 fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the standings.

Scotland head into this match sitting third in the group, having endured a difficult run of Nations League results. Steve Clarke's side lost 3-0 to Switzerland and then 1-2 to Slovenia in their most recent outing, though they did record a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

The return of Scott McTominay adds a significant dimension to Scotland's midfield. The Napoli man missed the first four Nations League fixtures after undergoing corrective heart surgery following a frightening medical episode at the World Cup, where he required cardioversion — a procedure to restore normal heart rhythm — just two days before Scotland's opening group game against Haiti. He is now back in full fitness and available for selection.

Luis Binks is the one notable absentee for the home side, while Sebastien Pocognoli has a largely fit squad to choose from as Scotland look to build momentum in the second half of the group stage.

North Macedonia arrive at Hampden having lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions. Goce Sedloski's side have conceded heavily throughout that run and have managed just one goal in their last five games, with a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland their most recent result.

The visitors have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the match, but their form makes them significant underdogs on Scottish soil.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs North Macedonia live, read on below.

Team news & squads

Scotland vs North Macedonia Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
Formation
North Macedonia crest
North Macedonia
MKD
4-2-3-1
A. GunnA. GunnJ. HendryJ. HendryL. GrahamL. GrahamK. TierneyK. TierneyB. GilmourB. GilmourA. RobertsonA. RobertsonB. Gannon-DoakB. Gannon-DoakL. FergusonL. FergusonS. McTominayS. McTominayJ. McGinnJ. McGinnO. McBurnieO. McBurnieS. DimitrievskiS. DimitrievskiE. AlioskiE. AlioskiV. MusliuV. Musliuteam-logoA. Meljichiteam-logoB. IlievskiE. ElmasE. Elmasteam-logoJ. Atanasovteam-logoD. Mitrovskiteam-logoE. Bardhiteam-logoL. DorievE. RastoderE. Rastoder
North Macedonia crest
North Macedonia
MKD
3-4-2-1
Scotland

Starting XI

North Macedonia

Manager

  • S. Pocognoli
  • G. Sedloski

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