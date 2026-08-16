Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 11:00

Today's game between Schalke 04 and Real Madrid will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 16:00.

Gemini

DAZN holds broadcast rights for this fixture. You can watch live or stream the match online through the options listed below.

Real Madrid round off their preseason schedule with a trip to face Schalke 04 in a Club Friendly, giving Jose Mourinho one final opportunity to sharpen his squad before the La Liga season begins in earnest.

Mourinho has been candid about where his side stand. After a narrow win over Deportivo de A Coruna, the Portuguese coach told his players that the real preparation work starts next week, signalling that this fixture carries genuine purpose rather than acting as a mere formality.

For Schalke, the match represents a chance to test themselves against one of Europe's most recognisable clubs. The German side have been active through their own preseason, mixing results against a range of opposition.

Real Madrid arrive carrying momentum from a positive run of friendly results. Kylian Mbappe, who was La Liga's top scorer in each of his first two seasons in Spain and lit up the 2026 World Cup with 10 goals as France finished fourth, will be expected to feature as Mourinho builds match sharpness across the squad.

Vinicius Junior is also in the picture after committing his long-term future to the club, having reportedly weighed up interest from elsewhere before deciding to stay at the Bernabeu.

With La Liga's opening weekend fast approaching and Real Madrid targeting a title challenge after a trophyless 2025-26 campaign, Mourinho will want to see his side finish preseason with the right habits in place.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups provided for Schalke 04 at this stage. Real Madrid have similarly released no official squad information for this match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs confirm their selections.

Form

Schalke 04 head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat to Atalanta on August 8, which ended a run of three consecutive victories. In those three wins, Schalke beat Hessen Kassel 5-0, defeated Fagiano Okayama FC 3-1, and edged FC Kharkiv 2-0. Across the five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Real Madrid arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 win over Deportivo de A Coruna on August 12, following a 1-2 victory against Ferencvaros on August 8. A 2-2 draw with Fiorentina on August 1 was the only match in the run they did not win. Madrid scored 12 goals across those five fixtures and conceded six, with their last competitive result being a 4-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga back in May.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League round of 16 in March 2015, when Real Madrid won 3-4 at the Bernabeu to progress. In the first leg that February, Real Madrid won 2-0 at Schalke's ground. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, which all took place across the 2013-14 and 2014-15 Champions League campaigns, Real Madrid won three times with Schalke winning none. Real Madrid scored 16 goals across those four fixtures, conceding five.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: