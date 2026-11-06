Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 3
team-logoRouen
team-logoSC Bastia
Watch it on Ligue1+
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

Watch Rouen vs. SC Bastia live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Rouen vs SC Bastia
Rouen
SC Bastia
Ligue 3

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Rouen vs SC Bastia in live Ligue 3 action today.

How to watch Rouen vs SC Bastia with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United KingdomLigue1+
IrelandLigue 1+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
Ligue 3 - Game Week 12

Rouen host SC Bastia in a Ligue 3 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at different ends of the table. The Norman side sit second in the division and will look to keep the pressure on the pacesetters with a home win.

Rouen arrive in strong domestic form, having won two of their last three Ligue 3 matches. Their 2-1 victory over Concarneau on October 31 was the latest sign that they are genuine contenders this season.

SC Bastia, by contrast, are down in 11th place and need results to pick up if they are to drag themselves into the top half. They did beat Quevilly 2-0 in their most recent league outing, which offered some encouragement.

The Corsican club have struggled for consistency, however, collecting two draws and two losses in their four previous matches before that Quevilly win. Rouen will fancy their chances of exploiting that fragility on home soil.

This is a fixture between two clubs with history in the French football pyramid, and both will be treating it as a must-win for different reasons. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Team news & squads

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google