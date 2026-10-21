Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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In the UK, Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig is available to watch live on TNT Sports 4, with streaming also available via HBO Max. Use the links below to access the broadcast.





Real Madrid host RB Leipzig at the Estadio Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Wednesday, October 21. Jose Mourinho's side will be looking to build on a strong run of form as they push for a strong position in the competition's expanded standings.

Real Madrid arrive into this fixture with momentum. A 4-1 dismantling of Sevilla in LaLiga was followed by a dramatic 3-4 win away at Roma in the Champions League, and Mourinho's squad looks well-stocked across the pitch with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and teenage sensation Yan Diomande all in contention.

Yan Diomande, the Ivory Coast international, has been one of the stories of Real Madrid's season. His performance against Sevilla drew widespread attention, with the youngster etching his name into the club's record books in a display that underlined why expectations around him continue to grow.

RB Leipzig arrive in Madrid having endured a turbulent week. Martin Demichelis's side were thrashed 6-1 by Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last weekend, a result that will raise questions about their defensive organisation ahead of a trip to one of Europe's most demanding venues.

Leipzig are not without quality, however. Christopher Nkunku and Antonio Nusa offer genuine attacking threat, and their 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League earlier this month showed they can produce results on the European stage when it matters.

With El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25 looming large on the horizon, Mourinho will be acutely aware of the need to manage his squad. Whether that influences his team selection on Wednesday evening remains to be seen.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho has no reported injuries or suspensions heading into Wednesday's match. His projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Ruediger, and Denzel Dumfries. Yan Diomande, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni are set to form the midfield, with Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe expected to lead the attack.

Martin Demichelis also has a clean bill of health to report for Leipzig. Maarten Vandevoordt is expected to start in goal behind a back four of Ridle Baku, Castello Lukeba, David Raum, and Willi Orban. Christopher Nkunku, Neil El Aynaoui, and Ezechiel Banzuzi are projected in midfield, with Antonio Nusa, Brajan Gruda, and Romulo Cruz forming the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Madrid head into this fixture in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Mourinho's side beat Sevilla 4-1 in their most recent outing and followed a 1-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal with a 3-4 victory at Roma in the Champions League. Their only defeat in this run came against Atletico Madrid, who edged them 2-1 in a LaLiga derby. Across those five matches, Real Madrid have scored 11 goals and conceded six, reflecting both their attacking output and occasional defensive vulnerability.

RB Leipzig's recent form is more mixed. Demichelis's side have won two and lost two of their last five, with one result still to factor. Their 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt and a 1-0 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven represent the high points, while a 6-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich last weekend and a 2-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen are causes for concern. Leipzig have scored 12 goals in this run but conceded nine, suggesting defensive solidity remains a work in progress.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2024, when Real Madrid and RB Leipzig drew 1-1 in the Champions League. That followed a 1-0 Real Madrid win in Leipzig the previous month. Across the four Champions League meetings on record, Real Madrid hold the edge with two wins to Leipzig's one, with one draw. Leipzig's sole victory in this sequence came in October 2022, when they won 3-2 at home.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase standings, Real Madrid sit eighth while RB Leipzig are placed 21st. That gap in the table reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the competition, with Madrid well placed to secure direct knockout qualification and Leipzig needing points to avoid the play-off round.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: