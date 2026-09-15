Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 15 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Select Car Leasing Stadium

Today's game between Reading and Brentford will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Reading vs Brentford is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Reading host Brentford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading in the Carabao Cup, with the Bees travelling to League One opposition looking to advance in the competition.

Leam Richardson's Reading have been in decent League One form of late, winning two of their last three before a 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United last weekend. The Royals will draw confidence from their home support and the chance to cause an upset against top-flight opponents.

Brentford arrive in good shape overall. Keith Andrews' side sit fifth in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur among the standout results of their early campaign.

The Bees have also shown their Carabao Cup credentials already this season, routing Birmingham City 6-1 in the previous round. Andrews will want that clinical edge on the road again here.

Reading will not be easy opponents. They knocked out Stevenage in the previous round and have the home advantage to call upon. This is a tie Brentford will be expected to win, but cup football rarely follows the script.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Reading vs Brentford, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Reading vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Reading are managed by Leam Richardson for this Carabao Cup tie. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided at this stage, and the probable lineup has not yet been announced. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews also has no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this time, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Reading head into this match with a W3 D1 L1 record from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 League One defeat to Cambridge United on September 12. Prior to that, they recorded back-to-back wins, including a 5-0 thrashing of Mansfield Town and a 3-1 victory over Blackpool. They also beat Stevenage 3-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across those five matches, Reading scored 11 goals and conceded four.

Brentford arrive with a W2 D3 L0 record across their last five competitive games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Bournemouth, following a 1-1 draw with Sunderland. The Bees' best result in the run was a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. They also beat Birmingham City 6-1 in the Carabao Cup. Brentford scored 14 goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Championship on February 10, 2021, when Brentford won 3-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, all played in the Championship, Brentford hold a clear advantage with four wins to Reading's one. Brentford scored 11 goals in those five fixtures, conceding just five.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Reading vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: