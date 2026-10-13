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Champions League
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Watch it on TNT Sports 7Watch it on HBO Max
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How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Leipzig
PSV Eindhoven
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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TV channel and live stream options for RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven are listed below.

TNT Sports 7

TNT Sports 7

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HBO Max

HBO Max

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RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven lineups

4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
page.match.formation.title
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-3-3
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtC. LukebaC. LukebaW. OrbanW. OrbanD. RaumD. RaumR. BakuR. BakuA. NusaA. NusaE. BanzuziE. BanzuziB. GrudaB. GrudaN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiC. NkunkuC. NkunkuR. CruzR. CruzM. KovarM. KovarS. DestS. DestL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaF. KosticF. KosticA. ObispoA. ObispoG. TilG. TilK. SanoK. SanoMauro JuniorMauro JuniorS. MijnansS. MijnansR. van BommelR. van BommelI. PerisicI. Perisic
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

PSV Eindhoven

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • P. Bosz
RB Leipzig

Injuries and Suspensions

PSV Eindhoven

RB Leipzig host PSV Eindhoven at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

Leipzig arrive at this fixture under genuine pressure. Martin Demichelis has managed just two wins from five Bundesliga matches, and a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in the opening group stage match has done little to ease the scrutiny on his position. A home win here is not simply desirable — it may be necessary.

The situation is complicated by a long injury list. Demichelis has limited options across the squad, and how he sets up a depleted side against a PSV team with European ambitions of their own will shape the tone of the evening.

PSV arrive in better shape, though not without their own concerns. Peter Bosz's side have shown real attacking quality this season — scoring freely in the Eredivisie — but an injury list that stretches across multiple positions means Bosz will need to manage his resources carefully.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League fixture, a result that leaves them looking for a first win in the competition. A positive result in Leipzig would put them in a strong position in the standings.

Both sides need points, but for different reasons. Leipzig are fighting to stabilise a domestic and European campaign that has already shown too many cracks. PSV are chasing the win that would confirm their credentials at this level.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven live.

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How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

RBL

RBL - Form

SVW
L3-1
COM
L4-1
HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSV

PSV - Form

AJX
W1-3
SHK
D1-1
SPA
W4-1
TWE
L3-2
HEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt, a sharp turnaround after a run that included a 2-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League. A 5-0 home win over Hamburger SV also featured in that five-match stretch.

PSV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five fixtures, scoring 11 goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen. Earlier in the run, PSV drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and beat Ajax 1-3 away in the Eredivisie, with a 3-2 defeat to FC Twente the only blemish alongside that European draw.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220041+36
W
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
4
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
5
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
10
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
12
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
14
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
15
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
16
LensLensRCL
21013303
L
W
17
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210114-33
W
L
18
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
19
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
20
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
21
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
22
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
23
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
24
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
26
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
28
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
29
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200224-20
L
L
30
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
32
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
33
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
34
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, PSV sit 19th while Leipzig are placed 32nd — a gap that reflects PSV's stronger start to the European campaign and underlines how much Leipzig need a result here to avoid falling further adrift in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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