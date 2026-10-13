Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 20:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven are listed below.

RB Leipzig host PSV Eindhoven at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

Leipzig arrive at this fixture under genuine pressure. Martin Demichelis has managed just two wins from five Bundesliga matches, and a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como in the opening group stage match has done little to ease the scrutiny on his position. A home win here is not simply desirable — it may be necessary.

The situation is complicated by a long injury list. Demichelis has limited options across the squad, and how he sets up a depleted side against a PSV team with European ambitions of their own will shape the tone of the evening.

PSV arrive in better shape, though not without their own concerns. Peter Bosz's side have shown real attacking quality this season — scoring freely in the Eredivisie — but an injury list that stretches across multiple positions means Bosz will need to manage his resources carefully.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League fixture, a result that leaves them looking for a first win in the competition. A positive result in Leipzig would put them in a strong position in the standings.

Both sides need points, but for different reasons. Leipzig are fighting to stabilise a domestic and European campaign that has already shown too many cracks. PSV are chasing the win that would confirm their credentials at this level.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven live.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt, a sharp turnaround after a run that included a 2-0 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League. A 5-0 home win over Hamburger SV also featured in that five-match stretch.

PSV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five fixtures, scoring 11 goals and conceding six. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen. Earlier in the run, PSV drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and beat Ajax 1-3 away in the Eredivisie, with a 3-2 defeat to FC Twente the only blemish alongside that European draw.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, PSV sit 19th while Leipzig are placed 32nd — a gap that reflects PSV's stronger start to the European campaign and underlines how much Leipzig need a result here to avoid falling further adrift in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: