How to watch RB Leipzig vs Lens with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

RB Leipzig host Lens at the Red Bull Arena in a Champions League fixture that brings together two sides still searching for stability in Europe.

Leipzig arrive in better shape. Martin Demichelis's team have won three of their last five, and their latest result was a 5-1 Bundesliga win at Union Berlin, a performance that showed how potent the attack can be.

The defence has been less convincing. Leipzig have conceded 11 times in that run, and a 3-2 home loss to Manchester City earlier this month showed how quickly they can be stretched.

Lens come to Saxony with problems of their own. Didier Digard's side have taken just one win from their last five, and the 9-1 defeat at Como in this competition still hangs over them.

There were small signs of recovery at the weekend, with a 1-1 draw against Toulouse in Ligue 1 ending a run of three straight defeats. Even so, Lens have scored only five goals in their last five matches, which makes the task in Leipzig a steep one.

Both clubs sit in the lower reaches of the Champions League table, so the points matter on each side. Here is everything you need to know about watching the match.

Official broadcast information for RB Leipzig vs Lens, including TV channel and live stream options, is not currently available. This section will be updated once rights holders are confirmed.

Team news & squads