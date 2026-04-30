Conference League - Final Stage Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Strasbourg will kick-off at 30 Apr 2026, 20:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg are listed below. In the UK, the match is available to watch live on TNT Sports 5. You can sign up and watch live through BT Sport.

Rayo Vallecano host Strasbourg at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid in the UEFA Conference League semi-final. It is a remarkable stage for a club of Rayo's size, and the atmosphere in Vallecas is expected to be electric.

Rayo arrive at this tie carrying the weight of a difficult domestic season. They sit 16th in LaLiga, deep in a relegation battle, and their last five matches reflect the strain of competing on two fronts. A 3-3 draw with Real Sociedad last weekend was their most recent outing, a result that did little to ease the pressure below the Spanish top flight's cut-off line.

Yet in Europe, Rayo have shown a different face. They beat AEK Athens 3-0 at home in the Conference League quarter-final first leg before losing the return 3-1 in Greece, going through on aggregate. Their continental form has been their most convincing argument that they belong at this stage.

Strasbourg arrive as the team to beat in this tie. They top the Conference League standings and come into the semi-final as the stronger outfit on paper. Their 4-0 win over Mainz 05 in the quarter-final second leg was a statement result, and they have shown they can score freely in this competition.

The French side's domestic form tells a more complicated story. Back-to-back Ligue 1 defeats to Rennes and a loss to Nice in the Coupe de France suggest some inconsistency outside of Europe. A win at Lorient last weekend, however, gave them a confidence boost heading into this fixture.

Both clubs have something significant at stake. For Rayo, a place in a European final would be the most extraordinary achievement in their modern history. For Strasbourg, it would represent a genuine breakthrough onto the continental stage.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano will be without L. Felipe and A. Garcia through injury, with no suspensions listed in the squad. Should the projected XI hold, A. Batalla starts in goal behind a defence including P. Ciss, F. Lejeune, P. Chavarria, and A. Ratiu, with I. Akhomach and J. de Frutos operating in attack alongside A. Zurawski.

Strasbourg are missing A. Anselmino and J. Panichelli through injury, while V. Barco is suspended. Their projected XI has M. Penders in goal, with B. Chilwell, A. Omobamidele, I. Doukoure, and A. Ouattara in defence, and E. Emegha leading the attack. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Rayo Vallecano's last five matches produced one draw, two wins, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Real Sociedad in LaLiga on April 26. They also beat Espanyol 1-0 and recorded a 3-0 home win over AEK Athens in the Conference League, though they lost 3-1 to AEK Athens away and were beaten 3-0 by Mallorca in the league. Across those five matches, Rayo scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Strasbourg's last five reads two wins and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at Lorient in Ligue 1 on April 26. Their standout result in the run was a 4-0 victory over Mainz 05 in the Conference League on April 16, though they lost the first leg of that tie 2-0 and suffered a 3-0 defeat to Rennes in Ligue 1. Strasbourg scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Rayo Vallecano and Strasbourg are recorded in the available data. This Conference League semi-final will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Strasbourg sit top of the table in first place, while Rayo Vallecano are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: