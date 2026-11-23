How to watch Port Vale vs Northampton Town with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League Two - Game Week 8 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Vale Park

Port Vale host Northampton Town at Vale Park in a League Two fixture between two sides separated by a single place in the table.

Jon Brady's side arrive on the back of a setback. They lost 2-1 to Barnet on November 21, ending a run of four straight wins across all competitions.

That run included a 4-2 league win over Accrington Stanley and a 4-2 FA Cup victory against Scunthorpe United. Vale have been scoring freely at home and on the road, and the Barnet defeat is the only blemish in their last five.

Chris Hogg's Northampton are coming off a 3-2 win over Rochdale on November 21. It was a welcome result after a difficult spell that included a 4-0 FA Cup loss to York City and a 1-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Gillingham.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Salford City on November 14 and lost 1-0 to Oldham Athletic on November 3. Hogg will want to see the Rochdale result become the start of something steadier.

The sides last met in February 2026, when Vale won 1-0 at Northampton in League One. Here is how to follow the game, with everything you need on the TV channel, live stream and kick-off time.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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