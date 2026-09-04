Ligue 1 - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:05 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will kick off at 4 Sept 2026, 20:05.

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PSG vs Monaco is available to watch live via Amazon Prime PPV and Ligue1+. Subscribers can stream the match through either platform.

Paris Saint-Germain host Monaco at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1, with the reigning Champions League holders looking to arrest a stuttering start to their domestic campaign.

Luis Enrique's side have not won in their opening two league matches, drawing 2-2 with both Lille and Rennes. For a club of PSG's resources and ambition, those results represent a concerning early-season pattern.

The summer window did little to settle the squad. Bradley Barcola departed for Liverpool in a deal worth up to £123m, while the club also navigated the late termination of Renato Sanches' contract in the final hours of the window. Desire Doue is now sidelined through injury, adding further pressure on a forward line already short of options.

Monaco arrive in very different form. Filipe Luis's side sit top of Ligue 1 after a perfect start to the season, winning all three of their opening fixtures. They beat Marseille 2-0 on matchday three and have also progressed through Conference League qualification, making this a trip to Paris with genuine confidence behind it.

The transfer window created its own drama at Monaco. Lamine Camara remains at the club after a proposed £47m move to Chelsea collapsed on deadline day in a chaotic sequence of events that also saw Folarin Balogun's switch to Everton fall through. Camara lines up in the projected XI here, meaning Monaco head to the capital with their squad largely intact despite the late turbulence.

The standings tell a sharp story. Monaco are first, PSG are eleventh. That alone makes this a fixture with genuine weight for the home side, who cannot afford to fall further behind the early pace-setters.

For everything you need to watch this Ligue 1 clash live, the TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is without goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and forward Desire Doue through injury, while Nuno Mendes serves a suspension. The projected XI sees Lucas Chevalier start in goal, with Marquinhos and Willian Pacho in central defence, Achraf Hakimi at right back, and Lucas Beraldo on the left. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Warren Zaire-Emery form the midfield, with Ferlan Torres, Maghnes Akliouche, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading the attack.

Monaco head coach Filipe Luis is dealing with a significant injury list. Folarin Balogun, Ansu Fati, Mohammed Salisu, and Paul Pogba are all ruled out. No suspensions are listed for the away side. The projected XI places Lukas Hradecky in goal, with Eric Dier, Flavio Nazinho, and Sadibou Sane in defence, Vanderson at right back, and Lamine Camara, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Zakaria, and Stanis Idumbo in midfield, supported by Mamadou Coulibaly and Paris Brunner. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw at home to Lille in Ligue 1, and they also drew 2-2 with Rennes the week before. Their only win in the run came against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, while a 1-0 defeat to Lens in the Super Cup represents their sole loss. PSG have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

Monaco have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 2-0 friendly loss to Coventry City. Since that pre-season setback, they have not lost, beating Gornik Zabrze twice in Conference League qualification — 4-1 and 2-3 on aggregate — and winning both of their Ligue 1 fixtures, including a 2-0 victory over Marseille most recently. Monaco have scored 10 goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on March 6, 2026, when Monaco won 3-1 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Prior to that, the clubs met twice in the Champions League in February 2026, with PSG winning 3-2 at Monaco's ground before drawing 2-2 in the return at Paris. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Monaco have won twice, PSG have won twice, and one match ended in a draw, with Monaco scoring 11 goals to PSG's 11.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Monaco currently sit top of the table, while PSG are in 11th place after the opening weeks of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: