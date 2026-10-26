Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 26 Oct 2026 - 15:30 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will kick off at 26 Oct 2026, 19:30.

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PSG vs Lyon is available to watch live in France via Amazon Prime PPV and Ligue 1+. Subscribers can stream the match directly through those platforms.

Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes on Monday, 26th October in a rescheduled Ligue 1 fixture that carries genuine title race weight. The match was moved from Sunday following a request from the Prefecture of Police, who cited planned large-scale demonstrations across the French capital as the reason for the change.

Luis Enrique's side arrive in fine form, buoyed by a dramatic 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League that underlined their European credentials. That result came at a cost, with forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee — an injury that will end his season and require surgery at the Aspetar clinic in Doha.

Despite that blow, Enrique has been characteristically composed, insisting the squad possesses the collective strength to absorb the loss. He has ruled out any emergency transfer activity, stating clearly that injuries alone do not force PSG into the market.

Lyon arrive at the Parc des Princes in first place, separated from their hosts only by goal difference with both clubs level on 14 points. Paulo Fonseca's side have won three and lost two of their last five across all competitions, and they carry the confidence of having beaten PSG on this same ground last season.

Enrique acknowledged that result directly in his pre-match press conference, describing it as added motivation for his players. A win for PSG would lift them above Lyon and into sole possession of first place in Ligue 1.

The fixture also coincides with the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, where PSG have ten nominees including reigning holder Ousmane Dembele. Enrique was blunt when asked about the event, saying it held no interest for him and that his focus remained entirely on Monday night.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch PSG vs Lyon live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is without several key players for this fixture. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is ruled out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his ACL against Barcelona, while Marquinhos is managing a thigh problem. Nuno Mendes and Alessandro Longoni are also sidelined. The projected XI includes Matvey Safonov in goal, with a back four of Lucas Hernandez, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Beraldo, and Achraf Hakimi. Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz are expected in midfield, with Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue leading the attack.

Paulo Fonseca's Lyon are without Nicolas Tagliafico, Mohamed Ouedraogo, and Steeve Kango through injury, and Keito Nakamura serves a suspension. The projected XI lines up with Dominik Greif in goal, a back four of Moussa Niakhate, Abner, Zachary Athekame, and Felix Bacher, and a midfield and attack built around Mads Bidstrup, Tanner Tessmann, Corentin Tolisso, Julien Duranville, Kail Boudache, and Ernest Nuamah.

Form

PSG head into this fixture having won all five of their last matches across domestic and European competition. Their most recent outing was the 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona, and they also claimed a 2-4 victory against Manchester City in that competition. In Ligue 1, they have beaten Strasbourg 1-3 away and Le Mans 3-1 at home, scoring 15 goals and conceding just 10 across the five fixtures. Five consecutive wins represents a sustained run of form that positions Enrique's side as genuine contenders on both fronts.

Lyon's recent record is more mixed, with two wins, no draws, and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Hoffenheim, though they responded well in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 win over Nice before that. A 4-0 league victory over Rennes earlier in the run shows Fonseca's side can perform at a high level, but they have also lost to Lens and suffered that European setback. Across the five matches, Lyon scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 Lyon win at the Parc des Princes in April 2026, a result Enrique referenced directly as motivation for Monday's clash. Before that, PSG won three of the previous four encounters, including a 3-1 home win in December 2024 and two 2-3 victories at Lyon in February and November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, PSG have won four and Lyon one, with the Parisians scoring 14 goals and conceding seven in that sequence.

Standings

In Ligue 1, PSG currently sit fifth and Lyon fourth, though both clubs are level on points at the top of the table — meaning the standings reflect goal difference rather than a significant gap in form or results.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: