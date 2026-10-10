Ligue 1 - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Le Mans will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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PSG vs Le Mans is available to watch live via Amazon Prime PPV and Ligue1+. Supporters can access the match through their respective platforms using the links provided.





Paris Saint-Germain return to Ligue 1 action at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, October 10, hosting Le Mans in what is a routine domestic assignment for the reigning French champions — but one that carries its own subplot given the turbulence swirling around the club off the pitch.

Luis Enrique's side come into this fixture carrying the weight of a stadium saga that has no clean resolution in sight. Plans to expand the Parc des Princes to a 70,000-seat arena face serious architectural and legal obstacles, with a proposal to demolish the stadium's iconic roof drawing fierce opposition and the threat of a protracted court battle. For now, PSG play on at their current home, and that is where their attention must remain.

On the pitch, the picture is more settled. PSG have won three of their last five matches, with a 1-2 victory away at Marseille their standout result in that run. They also thrashed Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the Champions League, underlining their quality in Europe as defending back-to-back continental champions.

Enrique has been vocal in the build-up to this fixture, issuing a robust public defence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Georgian forward faced criticism over his consistency. The PSG head coach reminded supporters that his player is human, not a machine — a reminder that the pressure on individuals at this club rarely relents.

Le Mans arrive at the Parc des Princes sitting 10th in Ligue 1, with a mixed run of form that includes a win over Lorient but also defeats to Rennes and a friendly loss to Guingamp during the break. Patrick Videira's side have shown they can score goals but have struggled to keep them out.

Two of PSG's most influential players, Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes, have been granted extended leave following international duty and will not feature this weekend. That absence reshapes the attacking options available to Enrique, though the depth at his disposal remains considerable.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options for this Ligue 1 fixture are listed below.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique names a projected XI that includes Matvey Safonov in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, and Marquinhos forming the defensive unit. Vitinha, Lucas Beraldo, and Joao Neves are set to operate in midfield, with Mika Godts, Maghnes Akliouche, and Desire Doue leading the attack. Senny Mayulu is ruled out through injury, while Dembele and Nuno Mendes are absent after being granted rest following their international commitments.

For Le Mans, Patrick Videira is without Martin Rossignol and Erwan Colas through injury, and Djibril Sidibe serves a suspension. Nicolas Kocik is set to start in goal behind a back four of Noa Boisse, Samuel Yohou, Harold Voyer, and Rayan Bamba, with Dame Gueye and Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo expected to lead the line.

Form

PSG head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Marseille in Ligue 1, and they also recorded a 0-1 victory at Brest. The one blemish in that run was a 1-2 home defeat to Monaco. Across those five games, PSG scored 12 goals and conceded 7, with the 6-1 demolition of Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League the clearest statement of their attacking intent.

Le Mans have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly loss to Guingamp, though their last Ligue 1 outing ended in a 2-1 win over Lorient. They drew 2-2 with Lens and 1-1 with Nice in earlier outings, and suffered a 3-2 defeat at Rennes. Le Mans scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in February 2025, when PSG won 2-0 away at Le Mans in the Coupe de France. Across the last five encounters on record, PSG have won three and Le Mans one, with one draw — that sole Le Mans victory coming in a Ligue 1 fixture in May 2010. PSG have been the dominant side in this series and have not conceded in their last two meetings against Le Mans.

Standings

In Ligue 1, PSG sit sixth and Le Mans 10th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: