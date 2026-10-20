Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for PSG vs Barcelona are listed below. UK viewers can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2 or TNT Sports 9, with streaming available via HBO Max.





Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, October 20, in the UEFA Champions League league phase, with both sides arriving in Paris having won their last five matches across all competitions.

Luis Enrique's side head into the fixture as the reigning European champions, having beaten Arsenal on penalties in the 2026 final in Budapest. They have opened their title defence with back-to-back wins, routing Slovan Bratislava 6-1 at home before claiming a 4-2 victory at Manchester City.

PSG did face a sterner test at the weekend, grinding out a win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1, though defender Illia Zabarnyi dismissed suggestions that the result reflected poorly on the French top flight. The result kept PSG's domestic record perfect.

Barcelona arrive with momentum of their own. Hansi Flick's side thrashed Real Betis 5-2 in La Liga on Saturday, with Dani Olmo ending a scoring drought and sending a confident message to the clubs standing between Barcelona and another major trophy.

The injury situation, though, is a concern for both camps. PSG confirmed that Nuno Mendes will miss the fixture with a thigh problem, while Barcelona face a defensive crisis of their own, with Eric Garcia ruled out and Jules Kounde emerging as a significant doubt.

With both clubs sitting at the top of the Champions League standings and a place in the upper reaches of the league phase table at stake, Tuesday's match at the Parc des Princes carries real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique will be without Nuno Mendes, who has been ruled out with a thigh injury confirmed ahead of the fixture, joining Alessandro Longoni and Senny Mayulu on the PSG injury list. No suspensions are recorded for the hosts. The projected XI lines up as: Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Digne; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

Barcelona travel to Paris without Eric Garcia, who has been ruled out of both this fixture and the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid, while Jules Kounde is a major doubt for the same run of games. Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji are also absent. No suspensions affect the away side. Flick's projected XI reads: Joan Garcia; Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Xavi Espart; Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Anthony Gordon; Dani Olmo, Raphinha.

Form

PSG arrive with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. They have scored 11 goals in that run while conceding seven, with their most recent outing a 1-3 win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Prior to that, they beat Manchester City 4-2 away in the Champions League, a result that underlined their credentials as title contenders.

Barcelona's form is equally strong, with five wins from five and an impressive goal return of 20 scored against just eight conceded. Their most recent result was a 5-2 victory over Real Betis in La Liga, and they also put four past Galatasaray in their previous Champions League outing. Flick's side have shown a consistent ability to score in volume across their recent fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on October 1, 2025, when Barcelona beat PSG 2-1 at home. Across the last five Champions League encounters in the dataset, PSG hold a 3-1-1 record against Barcelona, with the French club winning three of those meetings. PSG have been particularly dominant in Paris, winning 4-1 in April 2024 and 4-1 in February 2021.

Standings

PSG sit first and Barcelona second in the Champions League standings, meaning both clubs are among the leading sides in the league phase and a win for either would strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: