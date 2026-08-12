UEFA Super Cup - Final 12 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will kick-off at 12 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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UK viewers can watch PSG vs Aston Villa live on TNT Sports, with coverage available on both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match is also available to stream via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa meet at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg in the UEFA Super Cup, with Europe's two most recent major trophy winners facing off for another piece of silverware before their domestic seasons begin.

PSG arrive as defending Champions League holders, with Luis Enrique's side carrying the confidence of a club that has established itself at the summit of European football. Their pre-season has been mixed, but the quality throughout their squad remains formidable.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, travel to Austria with a genuine belief that they belong on this stage. Unai Emery has built something real at Villa Park, and defender Matty Cash has spoken openly about the squad's determination to add the Super Cup to their collection of recent honours.

Cash described PSG as the best team in the world but made clear that Villa are not arriving simply to make up the numbers. The two sides are familiar with each other after a pair of Champions League meetings last spring, and there is no shortage of motivation on either bench.

For PSG, new signing Willian Pacho is set to feature after completing his move to the Parc des Princes. The Ecuadorian defender has spoken about the unusual circumstances that brought him to Paris, and he could make his competitive debut in Salzburg.

The match also carries a piece of history off the pitch. Somali referee Omar Artan is set to become the first non-European official to take charge of a UEFA Super Cup, adding another layer of significance to the occasion.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch PSG vs Aston Villa, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique has named a projected XI that includes Matvey Safonov in goal, with Willian Pacho and Marquinhos at centre-back. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes provide the width at full-back, while Vitinha, Dro Fernandez, and Joao Neves are expected to operate through the middle. Ibrahim Mbaye, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu complete the attacking line. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the PSG squad.

Unai Emery is without Leon Bailey, Johan Manzambi, and Amadou Onana through injury as Villa prepare for the fixture. The projected XI has Marco Bizot in goal, with Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, and Victor Nilsson Lindeloef across the defensive line. Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Gomes, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, John McGinn, and Tammy Abraham make up the rest of the expected starting side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG head into the Super Cup with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in a friendly on August 8, while a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca three days earlier was a more sobering result. Their two wins came against Arsenal, a 1-1 scoreline in the Champions League final on May 30, and a 2-0 victory at Lens in Ligue 1. Across the five matches, PSG scored five goals and conceded seven.

Aston Villa have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on August 7. Villa's heaviest loss came against Real Sociedad, a 4-2 result in late July, though they recorded a comfortable 5-0 win over Walsall earlier in pre-season. They have scored 11 goals across the five fixtures and conceded 10.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides met twice in the Champions League in April 2025, with PSG winning the first leg 3-1 at the Parc des Princes on April 9. Aston Villa reversed the tie in the second leg, winning 3-2 at home on April 15. Across the two meetings, Villa scored five goals and PSG scored five, with each side claiming one victory from the pair.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: