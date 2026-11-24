How to watch Panama U17 vs Egypt U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 25 Nov 2026 - 09:30

Panama U17 face Egypt U17 in a Group A fixture at the World Cup U17. Panama are the designated home side.

Panama arrive on the back of a difficult run. They have lost their last five matches in the competition, most recently 2-1 against Greece U17 on November 22.

That defeat followed a 2-0 loss to Qatar U17 three days earlier. Panama sit fourth in the group and need a result.

Egypt come in with fresher momentum. They beat Qatar U17 2-0 on November 22, a result that lifted them to second in Group A.

The win came after a 2-1 defeat to Greece U17 on November 19. Egypt have shown they can bounce back quickly.

Below is everything you need on how to follow the match, including the latest on broadcast details, kick-off time and team news.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Panama U17 vs Egypt U17 is not currently available. This section will be updated once broadcast details are confirmed.

Team news & squads